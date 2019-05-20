The past and future of the Giants converged in the present on Monday, and Pat Shurmur insists they have come together amicably.

Eli Manning – the two-time Super Bowl champion whom Shurmur declared as the starter – and rookie Daniel Jones were seen together on the field for the first time as Giants when the team held its first of 10 scheduled OTAs. The dynamic between the two has been a source of much speculation since the Giants used the sixth overall pick in the draft to select Jones last month.

The Giants have two quarterbacks, and obviously only one can play at a time. For now it will be Manning, but after that it’s anyone’s guess when the transition of power, peaceful or not, takes place.

As for Monday, the two men co-existed amicably. Manning did get the starter’s reps, and Jones took mostly third-team snaps with a smattering with the second team. Veteran Alex Tanney worked mostly with the second unit.

Asked if there is any sign of tension between them in meetings or other interactions during their brief time as teammates, Shurmur seemed amused and gave a long “Noooo."

“Not at all,” he said. “These are pros… It's good on both counts... I feel really good about the interaction that they've had to this point."

The Giants have made it clear they would like for Jones to learn from Manning. But they also hope Manning can be pushed by Jones and bring the team back to the level of contender.

Manning is expected to speak to reporters on Monday afternoon for the first time since Jones was drafted.

"They're smart guys who are highly competitive, well-accomplished players and they're doing what they can to get ready to play,” Shurmur said. “Eli is getting ready to play winning football and Dan Jones is trying to learn the offense and get himself ready to play Week 1… Because they have a general respect for one another and because that is a healthy quarterback room, they both can improve and get better."

For now. Eventually, Manning will have to step aside for Jones. Ideally, the Giants would love for the 38-year-old Manning to start and play all 16 games this season and lead the Giants to the postseason in the last year on his contract, with Jones taking notes throughout the journey.

“At the quarterback position, we have a starter in Eli and we have guys behind him, specifically Daniel Jones, who need to do everything they can to be ready to play Week 1,” Shurmur said. “That's where we're at."

Presently, anyway.