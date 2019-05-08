Mike Shula had the job of telling Eli Manning that the Giants were drafting Daniel Jones.

“I could barely hear him because he’s got his youngest in his arms, the baby,” Shula said. “He might’ve even been changing a diaper.”

Manning’s response?

“‘Oh yeah, coach. Great. See you tomorrow,’” Shula said. “That’s how he is.”

It falls in line with others’ impressions of Manning in the moments and days since the Giants used the sixth overall pick in the draft to select Daniel Jones, the quarterback many expect will eventually usurp Manning as the team’s leader.

He’s been unfazed.

Shula, like Pat Shurmur last week and Kyle Lauletta earlier this week, said Manning has shown no indication of any pressure or impending change with Jones’ arrival.

“It’s like another day at work,” Shula marveled. “That’s how his approach is. I always saw that before I got here with the Giants and he was in front of the media and he is that way every single day.”

Even when he’s on diaper duty.