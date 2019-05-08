TODAY'S PAPER
62° Good Evening
SEARCH
62° Good Evening
SportsFootballGiants

Eli Manning seemed unfazed about Giants' selection of Daniel Jones, Mike Shula says

It falls in line with others' impressions of Manning in the moments and days since the Giants used the sixth overall pick in the draft to select Jones.

Giants quarterback Eli Manning talks with offensive coordinator

Giants quarterback Eli Manning talks with offensive coordinator Mike Shula during pregame warmups at MetLife Stadium on Aug. 30, 2018. Photo Credit: Daniel De Mato

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Print

Mike Shula had the job of telling Eli Manning that the Giants were drafting Daniel Jones.

“I could barely hear him because he’s got his youngest in his arms, the baby,” Shula said. “He might’ve even been changing a diaper.”

Manning’s response?

“‘Oh yeah, coach. Great. See you tomorrow,’” Shula said. “That’s how he is.”

It falls in line with others’ impressions of Manning in the moments and days since the Giants used the sixth overall pick in the draft to select Daniel Jones, the quarterback many expect will eventually usurp Manning as the team’s leader.

He’s been unfazed.

Shula, like Pat Shurmur last week and Kyle Lauletta earlier this week, said Manning has shown no indication of any pressure or impending change with Jones’ arrival.

“It’s like another day at work,” Shula marveled. “That’s how his approach is. I always saw that before I got here with the Giants and he was in front of the media and he is that way every single day.”

Even when he’s on diaper duty.

Tom Rock

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

New York Sports

The Lakers' John Egan attempts to wrestle the Frazier's NBA Finals Game 7 jersey up for auction
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones throws a pass as Shula confident Jones will be ready when called upon
Pete Alonso's RBI single
Giants quarterback Kyle Lauletta waits for the snap Lauletta discusses Giants' QB situation
Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist speaks with the media Lundqvist among six Rangers to participate in worlds
At 6-foot-9, Liberty rookie center Han Xu is the second Rookie Han Xu looking to make impact for Liberty