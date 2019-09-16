TODAY'S PAPER
Pat Shurmur non-committal on Eli Manning as the Giants' Week 3 starting quarterback

Eli Manning of the New York Giants walks off the field following a 28-14 lose to the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 15, 2019. Photo Credit: Mike Stobe

By Newsday Staff
Giants coach Pat Shurmur would not commit to Eli Manning as the Week 3 starter during his media availability on Monday.

Shurmur said the Giants will discuss and address all areas of the team in an effort to improve. Shurmur said Manning has "been our starter so far."

The Giants are 0-2 after Sunday's 28-14 loss to the Bills at MetLife Stadium. Manning has completed 56 of 89 passes for 556 yards with two touchdowns and two intercceptions. He has a 78.7 quarterback rating. The Giants scored 17 points in a loss to the Cowboys in Week 1. The Giants play the Buccaneers in Tampa on Sunday.

"Hey, we're 0-2 and looking for answers," Manning said Monday. "These [discussions] are going to come up."

When asked about a quarterback change, Manning said: "Let's stay away from the ifs."

Rookie Daniel Jones, the No. 6 overall pick in April's NFL Draft, was very impressive in four preseason games, completing 29 of 34 passes for 416 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

