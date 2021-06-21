Eli Manning's jersey to be retired by Giants on Sept. 26

When Eli Manning retired in January 2020, John Mara said no Giants player would ever again wear his No. 10 jersey.

On September 26 this year, the organization will make that decree official.

Manning will be inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor and have his jersey retired on that day at MetLife Stadium during halftime of the Giants’ game against the Falcons.

"It's a great honor and just an unbelievable feeling," Manning said. "I don't know what the emotions will be that day. I know they'll be high, though. To have that feeling and that final goodbye, a true goodbye to the fans, and to thank them for supporting me during my 16 seasons here, it's going to be special."

While the number is being retired, Manning himself is actually going back to work. The Giants also announced on Monday that he is rejoining the organization in a position that will help with initiatives stretching across business development, marketing and community and corporate relations as well as collaborate on original content development and fan engagement activations, including a new lifestyle series premiering this fall.

"For 16 seasons, Eli represented and defined what it meant to be a Giant and we are excited for him to join the business side of our front office," said John Mara, the team’s co-owner. "Eli is one of the most beloved players in Giants history. We had a mutual interest in him returning to the organization and we're thrilled to welcome him back."

"We are proud Eli was our quarterback for so many years and now look forward to his next chapter as a Giant," said fellow co-owner Steve Tisch. "Eli is the ultimate team player and will be a huge addition to the organization as we continue to elevate and strengthen our business operation."

Manning recently returned to the team’s facility for the first time since his retirement; restrictions in place during the pandemic prevented him from spending any time with the team in 2020, his first season as a former player.

He will have an office in the building and sounds intent on spending plenty of time around the team.

"After not being able to come back in to finally see my former teammates and the individuals I've spent the past 16 years with – like the trainers and equipment guys, video, scouting, management, owners – it's incredibly exciting to be back," Manning said. "Staying involved with this organization is very important to me. I love the organization, love the Giants and the fans, and so I want to do anything possible to help them out and be a part of it."

Manning played a Giants-record 236 regular-season games – plus 12 more in the playoffs - without ever missing one due to injury. He is the only Giants player to win two Super Bowl Most Valuable Player awards, which he earned in the Giants victories against the New England Patriots in Super Bowls XXLI and XLVI. A four-time Pro Bowler, Manning set more than 20 franchise records.

The game against the Falcons will be the second home game of the season for the Giants. It means that there will only be one Giants game ever played with fans in attendance at MetLife Stadium that will not include Manning either on the field or enshrined in the Ring of Honor: the team’s opener on Sept. 12 against the Broncos.

"It's an opportunity for me to thank everybody here – teammates, coaches and the organization – for believing in me, for bringing me to New York and for giving me a chance to have success," Manning said of the Sept. 26 events. "It'll be an awesome day to be here and a great celebration."