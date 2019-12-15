There was no championship for Eli Manning to win as his tenure with the Giants comes to an end, not even a competitive game for him to take part in for what was likely his last home start as a Giant. In fact, most of the fans who filled MetLife Stadium in the first quarter and gave their quarterback a standing ovation when he took the field were long gone by the time he trotted off the field with 1:50 left, pumped a fist in the air, shook hands and exchanged hugs with teammates and team staff on the sideline.

But as Manning stood by himself in the dwindling moments of the game – in the dwindling moments of his career – the emotion of the moment could be seen on his face. Manning had barely participated in the festivities throughout the day; while Sterling Shepard waved his arms to encourage the crowd to cheer him on louder before the team’s first offensive snap, Manning simply stood there trying to keep his hands warm in his pouch. No wave, no nod. Barely a smile.

If you thought you’d get something else from Manning, you haven’t gotten to know him very well these last 16 seasons.

As it came to an end, though, the magnitude was palpable as Manning allowed himself to acknowledge what many others have been feeling all week. That this is it.

Manning may still get another start this season and may even get another one at MetLife Stadium depending on how quickly Daniel Jones recovers from his sprained ankle, but Sunday certainly felt like one last chance to see the two-time Super Bowl MVP play for the franchise. And that deserved applause.

Manning was far from perfect in the 36-20 win over the Dolphins. Running back Saquon Barkley was the most dominant player on the field with two touchdowns and 112 rushing yards. But Manning completed 20 of 28 for 283 yards and two touchdowns with three interceptions during a game in which he routinely heard the thousands at MetLife Stadium scream his name.

It was Manning’s first start and win since Dec. 9, 2018, and it brought his regular-season record as a starter back to .500 at 117-117.

The game mattered to the rest of the Giants, too. It snapped their nine-game losing streak and was their first victory since Sept. 29.

The crowd was so respectful to Manning that they didn’t even boo when he ended the second quarter with two interceptions in the final 1:20 and trotted through the tunnel down 10-7. Manning came out and grabbed the lead early in the third quarter, hitting Darius Slayton for a gain of 26 on the first snap and then finding the rookie again for a 5-yard touchdown that made it 14-10. Miami closed to 14-13 on a field goal after Manning’s third interception, but a safety on a tackle by Sam Beal in the end zone made it 16-13. After a long return on the free kick by Da’Mari Scott and a pretty 24-yard pass on the run by Manning to Shepard to get to the 1, Barkley scored on a wide run to put the Giants ahead 23-10. A 10-yard touchdown run by Barkley on the first play of the fourth quarter made it 30-13.

After that, the football game turned into a bon voyage party for Manning.