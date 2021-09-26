Eli Manning's Ring of Honor ceremony

TODAY'S PAPER
Scenes from MetLife Stadium as the Giants retired Eli Manning's No. 10 jersey and put him in their Ring of Honor on Sept. 26, 2021.

Eli Manning of the New York Giants walks onto the field during his ring of honor induction ceremony at halftime of the game between the New York Giants and the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium on September 26, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning, right, smiles as team president John Mara, left, speaks during a ceremony to retire Manning's jersey number 10 and honor his tenure with the team during half-time in an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning is helped into a jacket while he attends a ceremony to retire his jersey number 10 and celebrate his tenure with the team during half-time of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning smiles while he attends a ceremony to retire his jersey number 10 and celebrate his tenure with the team during half-time of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J.

Fireworks are launched to honor former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning as he addresses the crowd during a ceremony to retire his jersey number 10 and celebrate his tenure with the team during half-time in an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.

Eli Manning of the New York Giants is inducted to the New York Giants ring of honor during halftime of the game between the New York Giants and the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium on September 26, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Eli Manning of the New York Giants is inducted into the New York Giants ring of honor during halftime of the game between the New York Giants and the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium on September 26, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Eli Manning of the New York Giants on the field during his ring of honor induction ceremony at MetLife Stadium on September 26, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Eli Manning of the New York Giants speaks during his ring of honor induction ceremony at halftime of the game between the New York Giants and the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium on September 26, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Eli Manning of the New York Giants speaks during his ring of honor induction ceremony at halftime of the game between the New York Giants and the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium on September 26, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Eli Manning of the New York Giants with his family and the two Super Bowl trophies after his ring of honor induction ceremony during halftime of the game between the New York Giants and the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium on September 26, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Former New York Giant Eli Manning waves to the crowd during his jersey retirement ceremony during halftime of a game against the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sep. 26, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Former New York Giant Eli Manning recreates his iconic pass to from Super Bowl 46 to Mario Manningham (not pictured) during his jersey retirement ceremony during halftime of a game against the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sep. 26, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Former New York Giant Eli Manning looks on during his jersey retirement ceremony during halftime of a game against the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sep. 26, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Former New York Giant Eli Manning speaks to the crowd during his jersey retirement ceremony during halftime of a game against the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sep. 26, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

