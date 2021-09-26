Eli Manning's Ring of Honor ceremony

Scenes from MetLife Stadium as the Giants retired Eli Manning's No. 10 jersey and put him in their Ring of Honor on Sept. 26, 2021.

Eli Manning of the New York Giants walks onto the field during his ring of honor induction ceremony at halftime of the game between the New York Giants and the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium on September 26, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Fireworks are launched to honor former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning as he addresses the crowd during a ceremony to retire his jersey number 10 and celebrate his tenure with the team during half-time in an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.

Eli Manning of the New York Giants speaks during his ring of honor induction ceremony at halftime of the game between the New York Giants and the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium on September 26, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Eli Manning of the New York Giants with his family and the two Super Bowl trophies after his ring of honor induction ceremony during halftime of the game between the New York Giants and the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium on September 26, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Former New York Giant Eli Manning recreates his iconic pass to from Super Bowl 46 to Mario Manningham (not pictured) during his jersey retirement ceremony during halftime of a game against the Atlanta Falcons at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sep. 26, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

