Eli Manning will be back in the saddle against the Cowboys.

Giants interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo met with his staff on Tuesday to devise the game plan for his debut in the role in Sunday’s home game against Dallas and determined that Manning will resume his position as starting quarterback, a source told Newsday.

The decision, first reported by NFL Network, is not a surprise considering the fallout that took place from last week’s decision to sit Manning against the Raiders in favor of Geno Smith and co-owner John Mara’s renewed emphasis on trying to win rather than assessing other players on the depth chart. It appeases loyal fans who were upset with the way Manning was treated, and gives Spagnuolo the best chance to succeed in what is the start of a four-week audition for the head coach vacancy with the Giants and likely other teams as well.

What it does not do is secure Manning’s now dubious future with the Giants. That decision will likely be up to the new general manager and head coach once this forgettable season has come to a merciful end.

The idea of Manning finishing his career anywhere but with the Giants seemed far-fetched when this season began and the term “Giant for life” was on almost everyone’s lips. But the losing, the sudden opportunity to have a top-five draft pick, and the mishandling of the Manning Matter last week by a head coach and general manager who have since been fired, has cast doubt as to whether the quarterback can or will be with the team beyond this season. The situation is so nebulous that even Manning’s father, Archie, isn’t sure what to expect.

“I know this, and I’ve just briefly visited with him: He doesn’t have some dead-set plan for next year,” Archie said at the New York Hilton Midtown on Tuesday where his other iconic son, Peyton, was being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. “You can’t. There’s too many unknown things out there.”

Eli Manning is coming to grips with that uncertainty. In his weekly radio appearance on WFAN on Monday he spoke about how he has “loved every second” of his Giants career and reflected on arriving with the franchise as a 23-year-old only to grow up with the team. He said no doors have been slammed and stressed that he is “not bitter” over last week’s situation, but he also said: “I don’t know what the future is.”

“I understand,” he said. “I wasn’t happy about it. I was mad about it. I was crushed over it. But I understood what decisions have to be made when you are in that situation . . . I look at the other guys and I’m about to be 37 years old. Hey, I don’t like it, but I get it in a sense. I’m not angry at anyone.”

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Manning’s streak of consecutive starts that ended at 210 on Sunday in Oakland will reset anew. Geno Smith’s brief streak will end at one — he’ll be the first Giants quarterback to not get a second straight start since Kent Graham in 1994. Smith will likely be the backup on Sunday, the source told Newsday, but rookie Davis Webb will see an increase in practice reps this week and could be active for next week’s home game against the Eagles.

If the Giants use their first-round pick on a quarterback or try to develop Webb, Archie feels Eli could excel in a teaching role.

“He’s been good as a mentor this year, I think, (from) everything I’ve been told,” Archie said.

Peyton Manning wouldn’t comment on induction day about his younger brother’s situation.

“I’ve always been very proud of Eli, always supported him as well, just like he has me throughout my entire career,” Peyton said. “That will never change.”

What may change soon is where that happens.

“I can’t speak for him, but I know Eli loves New York,” Archie said. “I know he loves playing for the Giants. He knows he’s (almost) 37. He knows what his ability is, what he thinks it is . . . He understands they got a young guy (Davis Webb) there that they need to (eventually) see. He’s a team guy.”

Which team, though? On Sunday, it’s the Giants. Beyond this month is anyone’s guess.