Super Bowl XLII, Feb. 3, 2008 vs. Patriots: Seconds before there was a Helmet Catch, there was a Jersey Pull. Manning managed to escape the literal grip of the Patriots’ defense, spin away from trouble, and throw a blind pass down the middle of the field during a late drive. David Tyree and his helmet took care of the rest.

Super Bowl XLVI, Feb. 5, 2012 vs. Patriots: In what might have been the most technically sound pass of his career, Manning put a ball over the shoulder of Mario Manningham down the left sideline to spark the game-winning drive. An inch off in any direction and that pass is either incomplete or intercepted.

Super Bowl XLII, Feb. 3, 2008 vs. Patriots: The most important throw of Manning’s career was also one of the easiest. He floated a fade that Plaxico Burress came down with in the right corner of the end zone to clinch the Giants’ 17-14 win.

NFC Divisional Playoff, Jan. 15, 2012 vs. Packers: A number of Giants defenders were already in the Lambeau Field locker room for halftime figuring the Giants would run out the clock when Manning chucked a 38-yard Hail Mary TD pass to Hakeem Nicks as time expired. It gave the Giants a 10-point halftime lead in their 37-20 victory and was yet another signal that they were a team of destiny.

NFC Championship, Jan. 22, 2012 vs. 49ers: Manning threw 58 passes, but most memorable was how he kept getting back up after being squished into the Candlestick Park muck (six sacks, 12 QB hits). Any thoughts that Manning was a softy disappeared that day, and when teammates talk about his toughness, this is the game they point to.

--TOM ROCK

