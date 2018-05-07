TODAY'S PAPER
71° Good Afternoon
71° Good Afternoon
SportsFootballGiants

Eli Manning memorabilia fraud case gets new judge

James DeLuca, who owns two Giants personal seat licenses at MetLife Stadium, will be replaced by Charles Powers. The decision had nothing to do with the case.

Giants quarterback Eli Manning speaks with the media

Giants quarterback Eli Manning speaks with the media during the second day of voluntary minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center on April 25, 2018. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Jim Baumbach jim.baumbach@newsday.com @jimbaumbach
Print

The New Jersey judge who is a longtime Giants fan with season tickets will not preside over the trial in the lawsuit that accuses the football team and its star quarterback Eli Manning of memorabilia fraud, a court spokesperson told Newsday on Monday.

The civil trial is scheduled to begin next week.

Superior Court judge Charles Powers will take over for judge James DeLuca, whose ownership of two Giants personal seat licenses at MetLife Stadium caused the memorabilia collectors to formally ask him to step down from the case twice in recent years.

DeLuca declined their requests both times.

The court spokesperson said the decision to transfer the case to another judge in advance of the trial had “nothing to do with the case.” Instead, DeLuca himself is in the process of moving out of the court’s civil division and into one of its three other divisions.

The lawsuit accusing the Giants and Manning of memorabilia fraud was filed in January 2014 by sports memorabilia entrepreneur Eric Inselberg and has since been amended to include collectors Michael Jakab and Sean Godown.

The suit alleges that Manning was part of a scheme to pass off non-game-used helmets and jerseys to be marketed and sold as game-worn merchandise by sports memorabilia company Steiner Sports, also listed as a defendant in the case.

DeLuca took over the case in May 2015 and issued orders as recently as last week. Powers will take over when the trial begins next week.

Newsday

Jim Baumbach is an award-winning investigative and enterprise reporter in the sports department at Newsday, where he has worked since 1998. He also is the student newspaper adviser at St. John's University.

New York Sports

Book cover of ‘I’m Keith Hernandez’ focuses on ‘fragile’ years
Domingo German takes the field for the sixth Rieber: German pulled after 6 is baseball now
Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton can't get to a A lot changed since last Yanks-Red Sox series
Todd Frazier is congratulated by Jacob deGrom after Jacob deGrom may not swing in his next at-bats
David Fizdale of the Grizzlies encourages his team Best: NY coaching puzzle nearly complete
Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard walks to the Lennon: Are these the same Mets that started 11-1?