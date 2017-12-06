Giants interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo has officially named Eli Manning as the starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Cowboys.

Spagnuolo addressed the media for the first time as interim head coach at the team’s training facility in East Rutherford, N.J.

“Eli Manning will be the quarterback for this football team and this game,” Spagnuolo said.

Spagnuolo said he told co-owner John Mara that his “gut” was that Manning would be starter. Spagnuolo said he had a “tremendous” conversation with Geno Smith, who started last Sunday’s game against the Raiders.

Ben McAdoo, who was fired on Monday, decided to sit Manning against the Raiders in favor of Smith, ending Manning’s streak of starts at 210. The Giants lost to the Raiders, 24-17, dropping them to 2-10 this season.

“It’s been a rough 60 hours since we left Oakland, needless to say,” Spagnuolo said.

Spagnuolo thanked McAdoo for sticking with him as defensive coordinator and said he believes McAdoo will be a head coach again.

Spagnuolo said the goal for the final four games of the season is to “unite, restore and win football games.”

Spagnuolo said safeties coach Dave Merritt will help him with the defense so he can concentrate on his interim head coaching duties. Spagnuolo will have four games to show that he can be a candidate to be the permanent head coach.

“I will give it every ounce of energy I have,” Spagnuolo said.