Eli Manning announces retirement from NFL

Eli Manning is calling it a career.

The Giants' two-time Super Bowl winning quarterback will hold a press conference on Friday to announce his retirement from the NFL, the team said.

Manning, who turned 39 earlier this month, started 236 games across 16 seasons for the Giants. He had a career 117-117 record as a starter and threw for 57,023 yards, 366 touchdowns and 244 interceptions.

Is Eli Manning a Hall of Famer? Yes No Yes (85) 86% No (14) 14% Show results

Manning led the Giants past the then-undefeated New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI, then beat them again in Super Bowl XLVI. He's the only Giant to win Super MVP twice and is one of just five players to win multiple Super Bowl MVPs.

"For 16 seasons, Eli Manning defined what it is to be a New York Giant both on and off the field," John Mara, the Giants' president and chief executive officer, said via the team's website. "Eli is our only two-time Super Bowl MVP and one of the very best players in our franchise's history. He represented our franchise as a consummate professional with dignity and accountability. It meant something to Eli to be the Giants quarterback, and it meant even more to us. We are beyond grateful for his contributions to our organization and look forward to celebrating his induction into the Giants Ring of Honor in the near future."

Manning, who came to the Giants in a draft-day trade with the Chargers in 2004, started every game for the team in all but three seasons: his rookie season, in which he took over the starting job from Kurt Warner midway through the year; 2017, in which his 210-game consecutive starts streak ended as the Giants started Geno Smith; and this past season, in which he started the first two games of the year before giving way to rookie Daniel Jones.

Manning started two more games for the Giants last year, including a 36-20 win over the Dolphins in what would turn out to be his final career start at MetLife Stadium.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"We are proud to have called Eli Manning our quarterback for so many years," Steve Tisch, Giants chairman and executive vice president, said via the team's website. "Eli was driven to always do what was best for the team. Eli leaves a timeless legacy with two Super Bowl titles on the field and his philanthropic work off the field, which has inspired and impacted so many people. We are sincerely thankful for everything Eli has given our team and community. He will always be a Giant among Giants."