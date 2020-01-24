The Empire State Building will join the rest of New York in the honoring of Giants quarterback Eli Manning’s 16-year career.

On Saturday the building will pay homage to Manning by shining its tower lights in navy, red and white with a No. 10 on the mast.

He's the second area sports icon honored by the building in a week. Last Wednesday, the Empire State Building lit up its tower lights in blue and white pinstripes with a white No. 2 to honor former Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter, who was recently elected into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

Manning announced his retirement from the NFL on Friday in a news conference in front of college coaches, former teammates and family among others. There were so many people in attendance that the Giants had to move the ceremony from the auditorium in the training facility, where most of these events are held, into the field house, which has more room.

At the ceremony, Giants co-owner John Mara announced that Manning's No. 10 will be retired.

During his career, Manning led the Giants to two Super Bowl victories in 2007 and 2011 - both against Tom Brady and the Patriots - and earned the MVP award in both championships. He served as team captain for 13 years during his career and holds the Giants’ franchise records for most regular-season games played (236), most passing yards (57,023) and most touchdown passes (366).