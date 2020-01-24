TODAY'S PAPER
Eli Manning retirement ceremony

Eli Manning speaking during his retirement press conference

Eli Manning speaking during his retirement press conference at the field house at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford Friday Jan. 24, 2020. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Scenes from Eli Manning's retirement ceremony at the Giants' team complex in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Jan. 24, 2020.

Eli Manning walking into the field house with
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Eli Manning walking into the field house with his children for his retirement press conference at the field house at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford Friday Jan. 24, 2020. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 24: Eli
Credit: Getty Images/Sarah Stier

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 24: Eli Manning of the New York Giants looks on with his family during a press conference to announce his retirement on January 24, 2020 at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The two-time Super Bowl MVP is retiring after 16 seasons with the team. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) Credit: Getty Images/Sarah Stier

Eli Manning speaking during his retirement press conference
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Eli Manning speaking during his retirement press conference at the field house at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford Friday Jan. 24, 2020

Eli Manning speaking during his retirement press conference
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Eli Manning speaking during his retirement press conference at the field house at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford Friday Jan. 24, 2020

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones looks on during a
Credit: Getty Images/Sarah Stier

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones looks on during a press conference for Eli Manning announcing his retirement on January 24, 2020 at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Credit: Getty Images/Sarah Stier

Eli Manning speaking during his retirement press conference
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Eli Manning speaking during his retirement press conference at the field house at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford Friday Jan. 24, 2020. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Eli Manning after speaking during his retirement press
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Eli Manning after speaking during his retirement press conference at the field house at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford Friday Jan. 24, 2020. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Eli Manning after speaking during his retirement press
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Eli Manning after speaking during his retirement press conference at the field house at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford Friday Jan. 24, 2020

Eli Manning hugging Laurie Tisch with Giants' owner
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Eli Manning hugging Laurie Tisch with Giants' owner John Mara during his retirement press conference at the field house at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford Friday Jan. 24, 2020. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Eli Manning with his family, including former NFL
Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Eli Manning with his family during his retirement press conference at the field house at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford Friday Jan. 24, 2020. Credit: Newsday/J. Conrad Williams Jr.

Giants quarterback Eli Manning holds his son Charles
Credit: AP/Adam Hunger

Giants quarterback Eli Manning holds his son Charles after announcing his retirement on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. Credit: AP/Adam Hunger 

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 24: Quarterback
Credit: Getty Images/Elsa

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 24: Quarterback Eli Manning of the New York Giants poses with former teammates during a press conference to announce his retirement on January 24, 2020 at Quest Diagnostic Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The two time Super Bowl MVP is retiring after 16 seasons with the team. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Credit: Getty Images/Elsa

New York Giants NFL football quarterback Eli Manning
Credit: AP/Adam Hunger

New York Giants NFL football quarterback Eli Manning is followed by cameras after announcing his retirement on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger) Credit: AP/Adam Hunger

