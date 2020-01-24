TODAY'S PAPER
Giants retire Eli Manning's No. 10

Eli Manning of the New York Giants announces

Eli Manning of the New York Giants announces his retirement during a press conference on January 24, 2020 at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Credit: Getty Images/Sarah Stier

By Mark La Monica mark.lamonica@newsday.com @LaMonicaMark
Eli Manning retired from the Giants and the NFL on Friday morning. 

But before he could step to the podium to give his remarks, Giants co-owner John Mara had one more retirement announcement to make: Eli's jersey.

"You will always be the ultimate Giant," Mara said. "We would be honored to induct you into our Ring of Honor next season. And please know this: No Giant will ever wear No. 10 again."

Manning won two Super Bowls for the Giants, beating the Patriots each time and winning the MVP each time. Manning  is the only player in franchise history to suit up for 16 seasons and his 236 regular-season games (234 starts) and 248 total games are both Giants records. From Nov. 21, 2004 through Nov. 23, 2017, Manning started 210 consecutive regular-season games, then the second-longest streak by a quarterback in NFL history (to Brett Favre’s 297). After sitting out one game, he started the next 22 in a row, giving him 232 starts in 233 games — plus 12 postseason games. Manning never missed a game because of injury. He finished his career with a 117-117 regular-season record.

"And to the Giants fans, you are definitely unique," Manning said during his retirement speech Friday morning at the team's complex. "But I love you for that."

Manning did his best to remain poised during his speech. At times, the emotion of the moment could be heard in his voice, but as he did throughout his career, he maintained that calm demeanor.

He ended his speech like this: "Wellington Mara always said, 'Once a Giant, always a Giant,'" Manning said. "For me, it's only a Giant. Thank you very much."

Mark La Monica

Mark La Monica is the deputy sports editor for cross-media at Newsday. He also covers mixed martial arts.

