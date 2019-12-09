Which Eli Manning will we see in his Giants return?

PHILADELPHIA – Doug Pederson laughed along with the question when asked if the Eagles had any plans to show an Eli Manning tribute video prior to the Monday night game against the Giants.

“No, not this week,” he chuckled. “Nothing.”

It’s absurd, of course, to think that the Eagles would do anything to make Manning’s sudden return to the starting lineup any more significant than what it is. He’s a backup quarterback filling in for an injured starter in a game the Eagles need to win to bolster their chances of topping the division. And Eagles fans? They’re more likely to be revved up about one last chance to hurl insults at Manning than embrace any warm feelings for a respected opponent’s likely last appearance in their midst.

Yet for many Giants fans and observers – and maybe even some in the organization as well – this game and however many starts Manning gets to make before Jones returns and the season wraps up and the Super Bowl MVP’s tenure with the team comes to a likely end is being treated as a send-off. It’s framed as a well-earned final bow on the big stage, a last hurrah.

Newsflash: That doesn’t happen in football.

It can certainly take place in other sports. Teams can trot a veteran baseball player out onto the field and let him doff his cap to an appreciative crowd without much fear that he’ll get beaned. Quite the opposite, some pitchers may throw a gentleman’s fastball down the middle to add to the sentimentality of a sendoff. And in basketball, where pomp and excited announcements already accompany the most mundane substitutions, it’s very simple to insert an aging star into a game, get him an open look, and then take him off the court to fanfare.

But football doesn’t work like that. Football is a game that stops for no one. It is a game in which its players routinely talk about never knowing when their last snap might take place. It is cold, ruthless, heartless. You want to ride off into the sunset? The only way to do that is to win a Super Bowl and mount up. Like Michael Strahan or Peyton Manning. To go out on top.

In case you haven’t been paying attention, that’s not happening for Eli Manning this year.

That’s why Manning and Giants coaches have insisted that there have been no talks about a farewell tour of sorts this season, no discussions about curtain calls or flowery sendoffs. If Jones hadn’t sprained his ankle, Manning’s last plays as a Giant likely would have taken place in Week 2 against the Bills. Now they won’t.

There is a chance Manning still has some of the ol’ fight left in him and he can flash it in these final appearances. He’s undoubtedly hungry to show that he is not the washed-up, immobile dinosaur that some see him as. The checkdowns and safe plays that were the hallmark of his game the past few years might no longer be as big a part of his repertoire. Manning made those in-game decisions out of loyalty to the team and the system, but that may no longer be the case. Don’t be surprised to see Manning swing for the fences a bit more in this stint. Who knows, that may result in five touchdown passes. It could also lead to five interceptions.

Will the Giants have some kind of tribute to Manning that airs on the video screens at MetLife Stadium during either of the last two home games? Most likely. Will Manning playing in those games affect those plans? Absolutely not.

Manning should be applauded for his Giants career when he returns to MetLife for games on Dec. 15 and 29. He should be appreciated by fans of both the Giants and the league. The Super Bowl championships that Manning brought to the franchise – and for which he is the last remaining active participant from on the roster – are about the only things Giants fans have to cheer for these days.

But none of that is contingent on anything Manning does or doesn’t do in these next four games.

NOTES & QUOTES: The Giants signed punter Riley Dixon to a three-year extension over the weekend. Dixon, acquired by the Giants in a trade with the Broncos in April 2018, has punted 46 times this season with career-best averages in both gross (47.0, sixth in the NFL), and net yardage (42.8, fifth in the league and on pace to set a franchise record).