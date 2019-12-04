Daniel Jones has a “moderate high ankle sprain” that will probably keep him from playing in Monday’s game against the Eagles, and perhaps the rest of the season. Pat Shurmur said Eli Manning “very likely” will be the starting quarterback.

Jones suffered the injury in the first half against the Packers when he ran for a fourth-down conversion. He played the rest of the game and was sore on Monday, but when that soreness did not disipate he was sent for an MRI. Jones was in a walking boot on Wednesday when the team practiced.

Manning has not played since Week 2. He was benched after that loss to the Bills for the rookie Jones, who won his first two starts. The Giants have since lost eight straight games.

Shurmur did not rule Jones out for Monday but conceded that if the Giants had a game on Wednesday or Thursday the rookie quarterback would be unable to play. Shurmur said Jones’ ankle injury is “similar but not as severe” as the one Saquon Barkley suffered earlier this season. That high ankle sprain cost Barkley three games over four weeks. With four weeks left in this season, it's questionable Jones will be able to play again until 2020.

The injury provides what likely will be a farewell tour for Manning, who is in the final year of his contract and almost certainly won’t return to the Giants next season.