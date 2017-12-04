Eli Manning’s streak will likely begin anew.

After watching from the sideline for the first time since his rookie season in Sunday’s 24-17 loss to the Raiders in which Geno Smith was the starting quarterback, interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo is expected to name Manning as the starter for this week’s home game against the Cowboys.

John Mara said on Monday that the decision will be Spagnuolo’s, and anyone who saw the then defensive coordinator tap his heart and talk about how much he loves Manning during his press conference last week would certainly not be surprised by that direction.

Mara insisted that the handling of the decision to start Geno Smith was not the “final straw” in his conclusion to fire both general manager Jerry Reese and head coach Ben McAdoo, the architects of the plan to transition at the quarterback position.

“You ought to stop blaming Ben and Jerry,” Mara said of the fallout from the Manning debacle. “If you want to blame anybody, blame me. I certainly had the power to overrule them if I wanted to and chose not to do it.”

Mara did say, as he did last week, that he would have preferred things to have happened differently than they did.

“The plan was Ben was going to talk to Eli and tell him that he was going to start the first half and Geno would play the second half,” Mara said. “I signed off on that. My hope was two things. One, that I was going to speak to Ben and try to get him to be a little bit more flexible about that although I do not like interfering with coaching decisions about who is going to play. I’ve never done that before. Also, as I said the other day, I was hoping that Eli would be playing so well that we couldn’t possibly take him out.”

Neither happened and Manning’s streak ended at 210 straight regular-season starts. McAdoo said on Friday that he did not regret his decision or the plan, even after Mara said he himself had regrets.

As for how long Manning’s new streak will last, that’s anyone’s guess. There are four games left and the Giants still have yet to see rookie Davis Webb in game action this season. It would be conceivable to start Manning for, say, two of the games at home against the Cowboys and Eagles and then give Webb a chance in Arizona in Week 16 and at home against Washington in the finale (although giving Manning one possibly last start in front of the Giants’ fans would seem appropriate if the franchise is intent on moving on next season).

“I’ll hope that at some point he gets into the game,” Mara said of Webb, “but after all this losing I’m just as focused on trying to win some of these games as anything else.”

Obviously the Giants’ shakeup will affect all of the current players. Manning, right now, is the most high profile of them. Another has been somewhat out of sight this season recovering from ankle surgery.

Mara, who said this offseason that he expected to sign Odell Beckham Jr. to a lucrative long-term contract at some point, backtracked from that commitment a bit on Monday.

“I expect him to be a part of this team in the future,” Mara said of Beckham, who is under contract with the Giants through next season, “but that will be a discussion also with the incoming general manager, the incoming head coach, and we’ll make whatever decision we feel is appropriate going forward.”