Eli Manning took over the Giants starting quarterback job from Kurt Warner on Nov. 21, 2004 and was benched on Nov. 28, 2017 -- a span of 210 consecutive starts. Take a look at some of the drastic changes the world has undergone since 2004.

Gas prices Gas prices floated around $2 for the month of November, 2004, but dipped below that down to around $1.95 in the week of Nov. 22-29, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Heisman winner: Matt Leinart, USC USC quarterback Matt Leinart won the Heisman trophy in 2004. The Trojans standout would go on to become the 10th overall pick by the Arizona Cardinals in 2006. He bounced around to the Houston Texans and Oakland Raiders, then had a brief stint with the Buffalo Bills in 2013 before being cut -- all while Eli didn't miss a game.

The first year of Facebook On Feb. 4, 2004, in the middle of his sophomore year at Harvard, Mark Zuckerberg launched Facebook. Just imagine that: No status updates to complain that Eli Manning wasn't starting, or that Kurt Warner should have gotten the hook a long time ago. Facebook now has over two billion users, making it the most widely-used social media platform in the world.

Patriots were defending Super Bowl champs As Eli was waiting in the wings under Kurt Warner, the Patriots were in the midst of building the legacy that Manning and the Giants would later have to overcome. The Patriots won their second title in Super Bowl XXXVIII on Feb. 1, 2004 -- a few months before Eli was drafted -- and were 8-1 heading into a Week 11 Monday Night Football game against the Chiefs on Nov. 22 (the day after Eli's first start). They would go on to win three more Super Bowls -- XXXIX, XLIX and LI. Had it not been for two miraculous Manning performances (in Super Bowls XLII and XLVI), they might have had even more.

Browns quarterback: Jeff Garcia Garcia completed 10 of 17 passes for 88 yards and a touchdown in a 10-7 loss to the Jets, but suffered a knee injury and was replaced by Kelly Holcomb. Since then, the Browns have started 21 different QBs, the most in the NFL over that span.

Best-selling phone: Nokia 2600 As ESPN's Darren Rovell pointed out on Twitter, smart phones were not a third appendage when Manning took over. This bricky Nokia phone was the top seller, and it would be a full three years before the first iPhone was launched.

World Series Champions: Boston Red Sox On Oct. 27, 2004, about a month before the Eli era began, the Boston Red Sox broke an 86-year World Series drought -- the second-longest ever behind the Chicago Cubs. Since then, the Red Sox nabbed two more titles, one in 2007 and one in 2013.

Top song and album Usher's single "Yeah!" and its accompanying album "Confessions" topped the Billboard charts in 2004.

Michael Phelps wins first Olympic medals Before Michael Phelps became the most decorated swimmer of all time, he was just another promising young Olympian for the United States. He broke out in the summer of 2004, winning six gold medals and two bronze medals at the Athens Olympics. He now has 23 gold medals, an Olympic record, and 28 total medals.