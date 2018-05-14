On Saturday, Pat Shurmur said the Giants are “a better team with (Ereck Flowers) here than without him.”

On Monday, they were, by that barometer, a better team.

Flowers, the former first-round pick who had not participated in the first five weeks of the voluntary offseason program with the Giants, was at the team’s facility for workouts on Monday, a source confirmed. ESPN first reported his attendance at the voluntary event.

Flowers is entering the fourth and final year of his rookie contract after the Giants chose not to exercise a fifth-year option earlier this month. He is moving from left tackle, where he spent his first three seasons, to compete at right tackle. The acquisition of Nate Solder to play left tackle prompted the position move.

“I can’t wait for him to be here,” Shurmur said on Saturday during the team’s rookie minicamp. “I’ve mentioned it in the past, there were some things that he did last year that were really good, and I look forward to him getting here at some point and working with him.”

It’s not clear how long Flowers’ stay will be. The Giants considered trade options for Flowers during the draft, and he is far from assured a spot on the team for the 2018 season. But having him in the building on Monday to begin learning the new offense and his new position is certainly something the Giants wanted to happen.

Roster moves

The Giants made a number of roster moves on Monday after their rookie minicamp, signing six players who attended the camp as tryouts and waiving six who already held spots on the 90-man team. The biggest name to depart is Adam Bisnowaty, a sixth-round pick a year ago as an offensive tackle who turned out to be the final player ever selected by Jerry Reese as Giants general manager. Bisnowaty spent most of 2017 on the practice squad and was promoted for the final game of the season when he started at right tackle. He was at rookie minicamp this weekend working at guard.

The others waived are linebacker Derrick Mathews and cornerback Brandon Dixon, who played late last season for the Giants; cornerback C.J. Goodwin who was claimed off waivers by the Giants last week; and tight end Stephen Baggett and cornerback Bryon Fields who were signed as undrafted rookie free agents last week.

The moves made room for the additions of two veterans who were at the minicamp — guard Chris Scott, who played for the Panthers when Dave Gettleman was the GM there, and cornerback Chris Lewis-Harris — along with guard Malcolm Bunche, receiver Alonzo Russell, defensive back Mike Jones and running back Robert Martin.