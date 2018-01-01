Ereck Flowers completed his third NFL season on the sideline, missing Sunday’s game against the Redskins because of a groin injury and fending off questions about whether he had asked out of the game early in the week.

He insisted that was not the case after the game, and said so again on Monday. “No, not at all,” he said at his locker before the Giants dispersed for the offseason.

Flowers, 23, insists he wants to remain with the team next year and beyond, and the Giants’ 2015 first-round pick believes there are more productive years ahead.

“Of course, no question,” he said when asked if he wanted to return next season. “Why wouldn’t I? Think about it. Why wouldn’t I?”

Asked if he feels like he’ll be with the Giants for several more years, he said, “Wherever God takes me. I could die tomorrow, so I don’t know what’s going to happen. I’m just saying.”

Flowers got off to a brutal start in 2017, struggling in pass protection in a season-opening loss to the Cowboys and then allowing three sacks in a home loss to the Lions in Week 2. He eventually settled down and improved his pass blocking, but questions linger about his long-term future with the team now that the Giants have replaced the general manager, Jerry Reese, who drafted Flowers out of Miami three years ago, with Dave Gettleman. The new GM has said he plans to address the team’s offensive line as soon as possible, and released starting right tackle Bobby Hart just a day before the season ended.

Flowers, who said he has not yet spoken to Gettleman about next year, admitted it was an up-and-down season for him. “Yeah, that’s life.”