TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 15° Good Evening
Few Clouds 15° Good Evening
SportsFootballGiants

Ereck Flowers blocks out the noise, wants to return to Giants

Dave Gettleman has said he plans to address the team’s offensive line as soon as possible, and released starting right tackle Bobby Hart just a day before the season ended.

Giants offensive lineman Ereck Flowers on the bench

Giants offensive lineman Ereck Flowers on the bench during a preseason game against the Dolphins at MetLife Stadium on Friday, Aug. 12, 2016. Photo Credit: George McNish

By Bob Glauber bob.glauber@newsday.com @BobGlauber
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Ereck Flowers completed his third NFL season on the sideline, missing Sunday’s game against the Redskins because of a groin injury and fending off questions about whether he had asked out of the game early in the week.

He insisted that was not the case after the game, and said so again on Monday. “No, not at all,” he said at his locker before the Giants dispersed for the offseason.

Flowers, 23, insists he wants to remain with the team next year and beyond, and the Giants’ 2015 first-round pick believes there are more productive years ahead.

“Of course, no question,” he said when asked if he wanted to return next season. “Why wouldn’t I? Think about it. Why wouldn’t I?”

Asked if he feels like he’ll be with the Giants for several more years, he said, “Wherever God takes me. I could die tomorrow, so I don’t know what’s going to happen. I’m just saying.”

Flowers got off to a brutal start in 2017, struggling in pass protection in a season-opening loss to the Cowboys and then allowing three sacks in a home loss to the Lions in Week 2. He eventually settled down and improved his pass blocking, but questions linger about his long-term future with the team now that the Giants have replaced the general manager, Jerry Reese, who drafted Flowers out of Miami three years ago, with Dave Gettleman. The new GM has said he plans to address the team’s offensive line as soon as possible, and released starting right tackle Bobby Hart just a day before the season ended.

Flowers, who said he has not yet spoken to Gettleman about next year, admitted it was an up-and-down season for him. “Yeah, that’s life.”

Newsday

Bob Glauber has covered the NFL since 1985 and has been Newsday's NFL columnist since 1992. Twice selected as the New York State Sportswriter of the Year by the National Sports Media Association, he is vice president of the Pro Football Writers of America.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Jets head coach Todd Bowles looks on in Bowles tells Jets there will be no more excuses
New Giants general manager Dave Gettleman speaks to Giants GM Gettleman tells players to welcome change
Giants cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie sacks Buccaneers quarterback Jameis DRC: Time will heal wounds for Collins, Apple
Sterling Shepard of the Giants reacts after a Shepard says Giants need better camaraderie
Orleans Darkwa of the Giants rushes the ball Darkwa not sure if he’ll be back with Giants
St. John's guard Justin Simon dives to save Minus two top scorers, St. John’s loses a close one