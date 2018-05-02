TODAY'S PAPER
80° Good Evening
80° Good Evening
SportsFootballGiants

Giants won’t pick up Flowers’ fifth-year option, source confirms

Giants offensive lineman Ereck Flowers on the bench

Giants offensive lineman Ereck Flowers on the bench during NFL Pre-Season football action the Miami Dolphins take on the New York Giants at Met-Life Stadium. Friday August 12, 2016 East Rutherford, NJ Photo Credit: George McNish

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Print

The Giants declined to pick up the fifth-year option on Ereck Flowers’ rookie contract, a source confirmed, hastening the probable end to the former first-round pick’s tenure with the team. ESPN and NFL Network were the first to report the decision. The Giants had until this week to decide if they would use the option and add the 2019 season to the deal for about $12.5 million.

Flowers has played left tackle for the Giants for his first three years in the NFL, but after the team signed Nate Solder as a free agent in the offseason they planned to move Flowers to right tackle. He has not shown up for any of the voluntary workouts held this spring. The Giants explored trading Flowers during the draft but did not strike a deal.

Flowers recently signed with agent Drew Rosenhaus after representing himself with guidance from his family.

Without the option, Flowers will become a free agent at the end of the upcoming season. The Giants still may decide to cut or trade him before that. Flowers’ next mandatory attendance at the Giants’ facility is for the minicamp in mid-June. He can be fined or disciplined for skipping that event.

Tom

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

New York Sports

NYCFC looing forward to matchup with Red Bulls
Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery pitches in the first Yankees place Montgomery on DL with elbow strain
Liberty center Tina Charles drives to the basket Liberty to have three games live streamed on Twitter
Tennessee Titans quarterback Alex Tanney passes during an Giants add a fourth quarterback to the roster
Mike Francesa watches St. John's play Xavier in Best: Francesa’s return is what it used to be
Must C Clutch: Sanchez's go-ahead shot KO's Astros Watch Gary Sanchez's three-run HR to beat the Astros