The Giants declined to pick up the fifth-year option on Ereck Flowers’ rookie contract, a source confirmed, hastening the probable end to the former first-round pick’s tenure with the team. ESPN and NFL Network were the first to report the decision. The Giants had until this week to decide if they would use the option and add the 2019 season to the deal for about $12.5 million.

Flowers has played left tackle for the Giants for his first three years in the NFL, but after the team signed Nate Solder as a free agent in the offseason they planned to move Flowers to right tackle. He has not shown up for any of the voluntary workouts held this spring. The Giants explored trading Flowers during the draft but did not strike a deal.

Flowers recently signed with agent Drew Rosenhaus after representing himself with guidance from his family.

Without the option, Flowers will become a free agent at the end of the upcoming season. The Giants still may decide to cut or trade him before that. Flowers’ next mandatory attendance at the Giants’ facility is for the minicamp in mid-June. He can be fined or disciplined for skipping that event.