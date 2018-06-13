Yes, Ereck Flowers thinks he has something to prove this year. But not to the Giants who declined to pick up their option for a fifth year and moved him from left tackle to right tackle. And not to the fans for whom he has become the posterboy for the offensive line’s misery over the past few years.

“Mainly,” he said, “I just want to do it for myself. It’s not for anybody else. I want to prove to myself I can play at a certain level.”

He’ll get a chance to do that with the Giants this season, his fourth in the NFL, but his first at a new position. Pat Shurmur’s “clean state” policy extends to Flowers as well.

Flowers, who was absent from the early stages of the voluntary workouts, admitted it was hard to get the phone call from Shurmur when the Giants signed left tackle Nate Solder and he was told he would be moving to the right side. His name also came up in trade talks around the draft.

“At the end of the day, they’ve got to do what’s best for their organization,” he said. “I don’t have any personal feelings about it. Any player can get traded. I didn’t get traded. I’m still here.”

And, he said, enjoying it.

“I’m feeling great, having fun every day, and looking to continue this,” he said. “It’s an adjustment, but it’s going well. Just chopping wood every day trying to get better.”

Beckham is a partial participant

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Odell Beckham Jr. continues to be the main attraction at minicamp, even if he is doing it from the wings of the stage. The wide receiver went through individual drills with the Giants for a second straight day at mandatory minicamp but once again did not participate in any reps against a defense.

There was, however, one moment when his competitive instinct appeared to overrule his abstinence. Beckham was standing to the side during 11-on-11 drills when cornerback Donte Deayon scooped up a fumble and ran toward the end zone. Beckham sprang to action and quickly chased him down while trying to swat the ball away.

Giant steps

Second overall pick Saquon Barkley has yet to agree to a contract with the Giants but doesn’t seem too concerned about it. “I forgot I haven’t even signed that yet,” he told Newsday. He said there is no chance he’ll be a holdout when training camp starts in late July. “I’ll be here no matter what,” he said . . . CB Janoris Jenkins said his goal for the 2018 season is eight interceptions and four pick-sixes . . . Offensive coordinator Mike Shula said he has not seen any indications of Eli Manning’s age affecting his play. “Well, we’re not going to run Q-power,” he said of a play he called often in Carolina when Cam Newton was his quarterback, “but other than that, he’s been good.”