TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 35° Good Evening
Few Clouds 35° Good Evening
SportsFootballGiants

Eric Studesville completes first round of Giants’ interviews

Co-owner Steve Tisch sat in on only one interview, with Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks.

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 23: Running backs coach

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 23: Running backs coach Eric Studesville of the Denver Broncos looks on during a game against the Houston Texans at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 23, 2012 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) Photo Credit: Getty Images / Justin Edmonds

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Round One is in the books.

The Giants completed the last of their scheduled interviews with candidates to become their next head coach on Wednesday. Former Broncos associate head coach Eric Studesville became the sixth coach to sit down with the team and discuss the job opening. He followed Panthers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, Vikings offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur, Patriots offensive and defensive coordinators Josh McDaniels and Matt Patricia, and the Giants’ own defensive coordinator and interim head coach Steve Spagnuolo.

And now?

Now we wait. And read the tea leaves.

Co-owner Steve Tisch was part of just one interview, sitting in on the meeting with Wilks on Tuesday. Is that a sign? Or just a scheduling quirk?

Sports Illustrated reported that Patricia may prefer the Giants’ job to the one with the Lions, where he has been attached to general manager and former Patriots personnel officer Bob Quinn. But does that mean the Giants prefer Patricia?

Will the lack of scoring by the Giants in the two years with Ben McAdoo as coach push them toward an offensive-minded coach such as McDaniels or Shurmur? Will having the second overall pick in the draft elevate the prospects for Shurmur, known to be a bit of a quarterback whisperer?

Studesville and Spagnuolo both have links to the Giants. Spagnuolo spent the past three seasons as the team’s defensive coordinator, was also the defensive coordinator for the 2007 Super Bowl team, and was so trusted by ownership that he was asked to guide the team through the final month of the 2017 season after McAdoo was fired. Studesville was the running backs coach for the Giants from 2001-03. He’s a blast from the far past, but the Giants have always liked hiring coaches who have a sense of how the franchise operates.

And most of all, will the Giants be willing to wait for their guy? Shurmur, Patricia and McDaniels are all on teams currently in the playoffs. If the Vikings and Patriots win this weekend, the Giants won’t be able to officially speak with any of those candidates for another whole week, until they are either eliminated in the conference title games or during the pre-Super Bowl bye.

There might even be other candidates. The Giants asked for and received permission to interview Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, but they were unable to schedule that meeting. If the Eagles lose on Saturday, Schwartz could re-enter the picture. Perhaps as other NFL teams rejigger their coaching staffs some pieces will fall out that intrigue the Giants.

And the specter of Bill Belichick looms over the entire process, no matter how many times he or the Patriots deny the possibility.

It’s been 11 days since the Giants began the search for their 18th head coach. Eleven days of speculation, supposition and conjecture. Eleven days of questions.

The Giants are getting closer to the answer.

On to Round Two.

Tom

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

New York Sports

Gerrit Cole of the Pittsburgh Pirates pitches in Cole still a Pirate, Yanks monitoring market
Fans try to catch a foul ball during Yanks to expand netting before start of season
Rashard Robinson, then of the 49ers, works out Court date set for Jets’ Robinson after arrest
Rashard Robinson, then of the San Francisco 49ers, Cops: Jets CB Robinson had marijuana-laced candy
Knicks center Willy Hernangomez hasn't seen much playing Hernangomez hopeful he’ll get more playing time
Head coaches Chris Mullin of St. John's and Patrick Ewing’s Georgetown tops Mullin’s St. John’s