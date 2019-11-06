Evan Engram said he “dodged a bullet” with his foot injury, which appears to be a low-grade sprain and not the dreaded Lisfranc condition that can end seasons and sometimes require surgery.

“It could have been a lot worse,” he said while wearing a protective boot on his left foot on Wednesday.

But it is bad enough that Engram likely will miss Sunday’s game against the Jets. That will give him three weeks to recover before the Week 12 game against the Bears since the Giants have a bye next week.

Engram and the Giants sent the MRI of his foot to Dr. Robert Anderson in Green Bay for a second opinion. Engram said they had not heard back as of Wednesday afternoon but that the “pictures are promising.”

The injury is the latest to befall Engram, whose career with the Giants has been marked as much by promising performances as games missed. Of the 41 games he has been eligible to play, Engram has missed seven. He’s missed one game already this season with a sprained knee.

“It’s tough, I definitely hate missing time and I hate not being out there playing football,” Engram said. “But it’s out of my control . . . It’s not my fault. It’s this crazy game we play. Things happen.”

Notes & quotes: Starting center Jon Halapio (hamstring) did not practice on Wednesday, so backup Spencer Pulley stepped in with the first team. Pulley started nine games at center last year but has not played a single snap this season. “He should be fresh,” Pat Shurmur half-joked . . . Tackle Mike Remmers, who had back surgery in the offseason, was limited on Wednesday with a back injury . . . Asked about the risks Daniel Jones assumes while running the ball, Shurmur segued into remarks about a different danger for a quarterback on the move. “There was one he went out of bounds and he got waylaid by some guy with a boom mic,” Shurmur said of a sideline collision with an audio engineer in Monday’s game against the Cowboys. “I don’t know what you do about that. Those guys have to be a little fitter and get the heck out of the way."