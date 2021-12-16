Evan Engram said he isn’t going into Sunday’s game against the Cowboys looking for payback.

"It’s not a circle game for me," the tight end said. "It’s never this guy versus that guy."

Still, after his last encounter with the Cowboys ended in a pair of dustups – he was shoved by safety Damontae Kazee late in the game which prompted teammate Kadarius Toney to come to his defense and throw a punch that led to his ejection, then after the game ended Engram was sucker-punched by safety Jayron Kearse in an exchange that escaped the cameras and thus went undisciplined by the NFL – Engram had a hard time holding back his enthusiasm for the upcoming meeting.

"Yeah, they’ve got a bunch of guys over there who we’ll see so definitely excited for that matchup," Engram said.

He added that Kearse is "a good player, we had a good matchup last time we played, they do play a lot of man and he covers tight ends, so we’ll have our day."

Engram caught four passes for 55 yards in the 44-20 loss in Dallas. He was targeted just four times last week against the Chargers in a game plan that focused on using tight ends more in running and pass protection situations than as route runners. Against the Cowboys, that may change and give Engram more chances to make plays.

"It’s a big rivalry game, and I’m asked to do a job to help my team win, to beat the Cowboys," he said. "I’m going to go out there and compete. I’ll win my matchup and do what I can to help my team win."

Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

And if he does it against Kazee or Kearse specifically, all the better.

Notes & quotes: DL Leonard Williams was limited in Thursday’s practice and could pay Sunday despite the serious triceps injury he suffered against the Chargers. Judge said Williams tested out some braces in Thursday’s workout … RB Saquon Barkley (ankle) and LT Andrew Thomas (ankle) were limited after being non-participants on Wednesday … LB Reggie Ragland and S Steven Parker both missed practice due to non-COVID illness. K Graham Gano, who missed Wednesday’s practice because of an illness, returned on Thursday.