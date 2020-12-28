The Giants are "optimistic" that Pro Bowl tight end Evan Engram will be able to play on Sunday after he left the game against the Ravens with a late left ankle injury. If he can be on the field against the Cowboys, it would mark the first time in his four-year career that Engram plays in all 16 games in a regular season.

Joe Judge said Engram still needed to meet with doctors on Monday evening regarding the severity of the injury, but preliminary reports were positive.

"We’re optimistic about where he is going to be," Judge said. "That being said, this will definitely be a deal where we have to see how he moves around on Wednesday in practice. But the feedback we get from the doctors, for them it’s a lot of wait and see and watch and see how he responds."

As for the other offensive player the Giants have spent most of the past month monitoring, Judge said quarterback Daniel Jones came out of Sunday’s game without any further damage to his ankle or hamstring.

"This is the first week in a while, as far as Daniel goes, where we can just turn around and say we’re going to let him go out there and play," Judge said. "Obviously we had to see him move around a little bit throughout the weeks coming up to this, but the one good thing about Daniel is that our training staff and him have done a really good job working together and prepping him for game action. We’ve seen continued improvement with him health-wise.

"Physically, he is definitely moving in the right direction."

Notes & quotes: LB Blake Martinez said the Ravens’ pre-snap motions confused the Giants defense on Sunday. "They started doing their shifts and motions, which changed your alignment pre-snap," he said. "At that point once you weren’t in that spot all of a sudden they snap the ball and now you’re two spots behind instead of being in the right spot to start" . . . S Logan Ryan was chosen as the winner of the 20th annual George Young Good Guy Award as voted on by the Giants chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America.