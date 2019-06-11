Evan Engram is one of the players the Giants expect to fill some of the production void that has been left behind by Odell Beckham Jr.

So far, though, the third-year tight end has done more sitting out than stepping up.

Engram has missed a good deal of the offseason program with a hamstring injury, watching last week’s minicamp from the sideline and not participating in any drills in Tuesday’s OTA.

“Obviously, it’s kind of hard not being out there with the guys, especially since we’ve been competing so much,” Engram said on Tuesday. “But I’m not worried about it. It’s still early. We still got a lot to play for, so there is no need to rush or press anything.”

That tact might make more sense were Engram not coming off a season in which he missed games with a concussion as well as knee and hamstring injuries. When he was on the field in 2018 he was generally productive, particularly toward the end of the campaign when Beckham was sidelined. In the final four games of the season he caught 22 passes for 32 yards and a touchdown. He also had two rushes for 26 yards. But there were far too many games in which he was not available. There were 10 games in which he had two or fewer receptions, six of which that had him as a gameday inactive.

“We’ll be smart with him just like we would be during the season,” Pat Shurmur said of Engram’s status this spring. “Not holding him back, so to speak. If he was able to be out there, he would be. We all know he will be out there very soon. That may be just to start training camp. I think it is important that you get the players all the work they can get, but you need to be smart about what they are dealing with so that when training camp starts and the season starts, they are at their best.”

Engram does seem to be making progress with his hamstring. On Tuesday he was able to do some light running and during some special teams drills he spent time fielding passes from the quarterbacks on the side.

“I feel good,” he said. “Working with the trainers, just taking it easy… I feel good with where I’m at.”

Notes & quotes: The Giants will send the veterans home after the final OTA of the spring on Thursday. Rookies will stay until next Wednesday … The Giants were supposed to attend the Yankees-Mets game on Monday night as a team-building field trip, but that game was rained out and Shurmur said he couldn’t adjust the schedule to get there for Tuesday’s doubleheader. “At some point we will try and do something as a team,” he said ... Rookie WR Darius Slayton saw some first-team reps on Tuesday. “I think he is the most improved in my eyes,” Shurmur said. “We expected a lot out of him when he got here… He is very fast. He is practicing punts and kicks. He has done a nice job playing receiver. I really think he has done a nice job during OTAs and minicamp.”