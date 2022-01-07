Engram has even-keeled approach in what could be final Giants game

Evan Engram has mostly known losing since joining the Giants, so much losing across five seasons. The ball hasn’t always stuck in his hands, so the fast-moving tight end has also known what it’s like to be on the receiving end of the fans’ wrath.

Now he may be playing in front of them for the final time as a member of the home team Sunday when the Giants conclude another lost season with a game against Washington at MetLife Stadium.

Engram’s future here is listed as questionable because he’s about to become an unrestricted free agent.

"Honestly, I’m still where my feet are," Engram said after Friday’s practice. "We’re preparing to try to win this last game. Obviously, free agency and stuff, all that stuff is out of my hands and out of my control.

"But I’m definitely going to savor the moment and try to go out and have fun with my team and bring a win for our last one."

Entering the last one, the Giants are 22-58 during Engram’s run. They haven’t made the playoffs since he arrived from Ole Miss as a first-round pick in 2017. They have had a losing record every season, including 4-12 this time around.

This five-year stretch has been so bad that the Giants haven’t been above .500 at any time in any season. They got off to a 2-2 start in 2019, and that’s it for even breaking even.

Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

"Yeah, it’s been a tough ride," Engram said. "I definitely wanted to have success here. I wanted to win here. Honestly, my goal was to try to be perfect. Obviously, that didn’t happen . . . But I definitely don’t take for granted my experiences here, what I’ve learned through all the struggles. Even the good times we’ve had here, I’ve learned a lot. So no matter what, I’m thankful."

Recently, a few New York sports stars have expressed their displeasure with the fans’ negativity at games by flashing thumbs-down gestures.

Javy Baez and Francisco Lindor were among the Mets who did it last season. The Knicks’ Julius Randle did it at the Garden Thursday night when he was cheered for scoring after being booed earlier in the game. He also had something profane to say afterward in explaining the meaning of his gesture toward the fans.

Engram has a different philosophy.

Take the home loss to Atlanta in September. Engram was booed after a second-quarter fumble, then cheered later in the game because he came off the field in a personnel change.

But Engram didn’t gesture that day. He didn’t say anything bad about the fans afterward. He basically said they deserved better.

He has never clapped back at Giants fans when they have been harsh toward him.

"I just don’t feel it’s my place," Engram said, adding that he quickly learned they will "hold you accountable" here for bad play and underachievement.

"So I never took it personal. It’s just who I am. I just think I answer adversity or people doubting me and disrespecting me my whole life and my whole career … I love our fan base no matter what."

Injuries have held him back at times. But Engram owns two seasons of 60-plus catches, including last season when he made the Pro Bowl. He currently leads the Giants with 45 and three touchdown receptions.

"I know myself, I’ve given everything I’ve had this year, and we’ve got one more ride Sunday," Engram said. "I’m looking forward to that."

Notes & quotes: Receiver Kadarius Toney (shoulder) was declared out. The first-round pick played in just 10 games and made 39 receptions in his injury- and illness-riddled rookie season … Receiver John Ross (knee) and quarterback Mike Glennon (wrist) were also listed as out … Receiver Kenny Golladay (34 catches, zero TDs) said his first season with the Giants has been "just not good enough."