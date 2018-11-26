Evan Engram’s difficult season became even more arduous when he pulled his hamstring during pregame warmups Sunday in Philadelphia.

“Same routine, same everything,” the second-year tight end said. “Ran a seam [route] and it just grabbed. Something that had never happened to me before. Just more adversity I guess.”

Because the injury took place after the Giants had already declared their inactive players 90 minutes before kickoff, Engram was active for the game but did not appear in it. There was a chance, he said, that certain situations could pop up for him to play a snap or two, so he stayed as limber as he could on the sideline by running and riding a stationary bike. With the Giants ahead 19-3, it didn’t seem like the Giants would need him much. By the time the Eagles came back, it was too late for Engram to play.

“Everybody was in the flow of the game and it just wasn’t the smartest idea to be thrown in,” Engram said.

He is optimistic he won’t miss much time. Engram said he is day-to-day and the resistance tests he performed with trainers on Monday indicated the injury is not very severe.

“I’ve had a worse one before so I’m able to kind of scale it, but it was definitely a grab,” he said.

The injury is the latest issue that Engram has encountered this season. He missed a month with a knee sprain, has had several key dropped passes, and in the two games prior to Sunday’s saw his snap count diminish.

“I embrace it,” he said of the adversity of 2018. “I definitely wasn’t expecting this much, but that’s life. That’s football. It’s definitely tough, but I was raised to smile in the face of adversity.”

Through all of it he was able to make two key catches in the fourth quarters of the Giants’ recent wins, and maybe had he been on the field Sunday he could have made it three in a row.

“To kind of lose like that and not be able to have my hand in or just to help or be out there with my guys,” he said, “it definitely [stinks].”

Notes & quotes: After the deflating loss to the Eagles, Pat Shurmur said he does not expect but will be on the lookout for signs that players have checked out on this losing season. “Just watch behavior,” he said. “Do your job, be a good teammate, bust your [butt], do what you have to do to help win a game. You don’t guard against it, you coach it back.” . . . Shurmur confirmed that rookie WR/KR Quadree Henderson will be placed on injured reserve with a fractured shoulder suffered during a punt return on Sunday . . . LB B.J. Goodson is “questionable” with a shoulder stinger, Shurmur said.