Evan Engram has made two important fourth-quarter catches in the past two games, both of them leading to touchdowns that either gave or secured a victory. It would seem as if he is establishing himself as a force in the Giants’ offense.

Actually, it’s been just the opposite.

For the past two weeks, the Giants have decreased Engram’s role significantly. On Sunday against the Bucs, he didn’t even start and played just over a dozen snaps. It’s one of the major tweaks the Giants have employed since the bye week, and Engram is trying to come to grips with it.

“It’s an easy position to get frustrated,” the second-year tight end said after the 38-35 win on Sunday. “It’s an easy position to kind of let doubt come in and question when your mind should be on other things.”

Yet Engram has fought hard not to let sinking on the depth chart sink his concentration.

“I knew something was going to come, I knew my time was going to come,” he said. “It does feel good when those times do come, especially in big moments.”

Shurmur said the Giants have reduced Engram’s snap counts in order to keep him fresher at the end of games. That may be part of it. The other element is undoubtedly the Giants’ new identity of using big personnel groupings. That includes fullback Eli Penny, and when they have two tight ends for blocking they are usually Rhett Ellison and Scott Simonson. That has helped the run game (along with 47 carries by Saquon Barkley over the past two games). Engram, whose blocking always has been suspect and never a big part of his skillset, finds himself on the bench in that mindset.

“If that’s the plan, and that’s what it’s looked like, it’s been best for the team these past two weeks,” Engram said. “I’m not going to let it get to me. I’ve been in situations before where I was pissed and frustrated and then when I do get my chances I can’t deliver. So it’s just the mindset, being ready, supporting the guys and making the play when it happens.”

That’s not to say that there isn’t a place for Engram in the offense.

“The last long pass on the last scoring drive, that’s something that of those three [tight ends], only Evan can do,” Shurmur said of the 54-yard catch-and-run with 4:09 left that set up Barkley’s 2-yard touchdown run to make it 38-28. “Catch the ball in the open field and run for a very long way. Those other two guys would have got hawked, they would have got run down. But that’s okay. They did other things well. That’s the challenge each week to try to use them in a way that makes the most sense.”

In the case of Engram, that seems to mean using him less overall.