It’s the time of year when everyone says they are in the best shape of their career. The nagging bumps and bruises from the previous season have pretty much vanished, the training from the offseason is showing up in the mirror and the excitement for the upcoming season creates dizzying optimism. Running around in shorts and a helmet in OTAs and catching passes without much impediment from a defense no doubt helps inflate that feeling even more.

For Evan Engram, though, the job isn’t done. He may actually be in the best shape of his career as the Giants prepare for the start of their mandatory minicamp this week, but in his mind there is even more to add to his newly chiseled physique.

"I’ve been grinding with my team back home," he said of his work with trainers at Pinnacle in Atlanta. "I give them credit for how I look right now. Definitely after OTAs, I’m anxious to get down there and get another month in before training camp."

By then, Engram should cut an even more imposing figure on the field. It will be a good way to begin his fifth year with the Giants, the last on his rookie contract, before he potentially hits free agency next March.

But looking like a game-changing tight end has never been a problem for Engram. Since he was drafted by the Giants he’s always had the potential to wreck defenses and be a matchup headache for opponents. The issue has always been doing it.

That’s what this upcoming season will be all about for him. Putting it all together on the field. Reaching that potential. Not only looking and feeling like he is in the best shape of his career, but having it translate to the best season of his career.

Engram is coming off a 2020 season that saw him take some strides in very important areas – he played 16 games for the first time in his career, shedding the label of an injury-prone player that had begun to adhere itself to him – while also falling short in critical others. He had a number of passes thump off his hands that wound up as interceptions. Perhaps the defining moment of his season, maybe even of the team’s season, was the pass against the Eagles that would have sealed a victory had be caught it.

He did not.

"There were a lot of things I feel like could I have done better," he said of 2020. "I’m definitely throwing last year away. There were a lot of things to learn from but I'm looking forward to this next season and improving every day out here."

While a certain segment of Giants fans have grown weary of waiting for Engram’s skills to fully develop, Joe Judge has made it clear that he is a fan of Engram’s. He extolled the tight end’s work ethic and desire numerous times last season, even when Engram’s foibles were costing the Giants key games, and has resumed his glowing remarks this spring.

"I'm telling you, when you watch us practice and you watch No. 88 on the field, no one empties the tank like this guy," Judge said on Friday. "This guy goes hard every day. Evan is always a guy that makes you say, ‘Hey, Evan, tone it down a little bit.’ He works on the details, takes coaching well, he's mentally tough and a physically tough dude and takes care of his body … He's a fun guy having in a program, he's a fun guy in the locker room, he's a leader on our team and he's a very productive player for us. I enjoy coaching him every single day."

Engram and the rest of the Giants will wrap up their offseason work in New Jersey next week. Then he will head back to Atlanta to continue the work he’s been putting into himself and his body since the 2020 season ended. In late July he’ll return to the Giants for the start of training camp.

He’ll probably be in the best shape of his career.

Then the work will really begin, translating that status into the most important season of his career.