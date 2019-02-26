The Giants hired Everett Withers as their defensive backs coach on Tuesday, filling the final vacancy on the coaching staff before the team heads to Indianapolis for this week’s NFL Scouting Combine.

Withers replaces Lou Anarumo, who left that position to become defensive coordinator for the Bengals.

Withers was an NFL assistant with the Saints and Titans, but has spent most of his coaching career in college. He was the head coach at James Madison, North Carolina (interim) and Texas State.

Earlier this month he was named defensive coordinator at Florida International, a position he’ll leave for the opportunity with the Giants.