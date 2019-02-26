TODAY'S PAPER
Everett Withers named Giants' new defensive backs coach

Texas State head coach Everett Withers on Sept.

Texas State head coach Everett Withers on Sept. 9, 2017. Photo Credit: AP/David Zalubowski

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
The Giants hired Everett Withers as their defensive backs coach on Tuesday, filling the final vacancy on the coaching staff before the team heads to Indianapolis for this week’s NFL Scouting Combine.

Withers replaces Lou Anarumo, who left that position to become defensive coordinator for the Bengals.

Withers was an NFL assistant with the Saints and Titans, but has spent most of his coaching career in college. He was the head coach at James Madison, North Carolina (interim) and Texas State.

Earlier this month he was named defensive coordinator at Florida International, a position he’ll leave for the opportunity with the Giants.

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

