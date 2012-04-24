Ex-Giant Brandon Jacobs linked to probe of New Jersey state troopers

TRENTON -- New Jersey's attorney general suspended two state troopers without pay Monday, one of them a 25-year veteran, amid reports they served as escorts last month for a group of high-performance luxury cars on a 100-mph trip down the Garden State Parkway, alarming other motorists.

The Star Ledger of Newark, citing unnamed sources, said that one of the drivers in the caravan was former Giants running back Brandon Jacobs.

Jacobs' agent, Justin Schulman, confirmed Monday that Jacobs drove to Atlantic City that day, but he wouldn't say whether he was part of the caravan.

Jacobs, who was released by the Giants last month and later signed with the San Francisco 49ers, is known to be a fan of high-performance cars. Rides Magazine featured him in its October edition, in which he discussed a collection that includes a 700-horsepower Nissan GT-R and a Mercedes S63.

The alleged incident occurred March 30. Witnesses who emailed the New Jersey Turnpike Authority to report the incident said they saw two state police cruisers escorting the speeding cars, one in front and one in back.

According to Turnpike Authority spokesman Tom Feeney, one witness said he saw flashing lights in his rear-view mirror and had to speed up to get over to the right and out of the way. Once there, he said, the cars "raced by" at speeds upward of 100 mph. Their license plates allegedly were taped over.

Suspended were Sgt. First Class Nadir Nassry and Trooper Joseph Ventrella. Nassry has been with the state police for 25 years and Ventrella for six years.-- AP