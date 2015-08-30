Former Giants safety Stevie Brown expected to re-sign with team

Stevie Brown's offseason signing with the Texans was one of the moves that left the Giants without any veterans at safety and contributed to the situation in which they currently find themselves. Now his likely return will add stability and experience to the position.

Brown, released by the Texans late this past week, is expected to visit the Giants on Sunday and, pending a physical, re-sign with the team.

Brown spent three seasons with the Giants and had eight interceptions as a starter in 2012. An ACL injury sidelined him for the entire 2013 season and he played a part-time role last year. The Giants wanted Brown back, but he signed with the Texans during the offseason.

The Giants have lost three safeties to season-ending injuries this preseason -- rookies Mykkele Thompson (Achilles) and Justin Currie (ankle) along with second-year player Bennett Jackson (ACL) -- and might have to put Nat Berhe on injured reserve. He had surgery to remove a hardened blood clot in his calf on Friday.

Prince returns

Prince Amukamara came out of his first action of the preseason and first live snaps since October feeling strong physically, if not football-ily.

"The positive for the first half, for me, is I felt good," the starting cornerback said after missing the first two games with a groin injury. "I felt loose running around, the first time I've been out here since Week 8 of last year, with the biceps injury [last season]. Just being able to tackle and play man-to- man, I felt pretty good."

As for his actual play, Amukamara was more critical. "I missed one with Brandon Marshall and he caught a slant," he said. "I still have to work a little on my press technique."

Giant steps

Dallas Reynolds started at center for Weston Richburg (knee) . . . DE Robert Ayers Jr. injured his ankle in warmups and did not play. Damontre Moore replaced him . . . Geoff Schwartz subbed in and alternated possessions with John Jerry at RG in the first half.