MIAMI — Joe Judge may have never been a head coach, but his Giants staff is brimming with people who have. In fact, there are two who were in charge of NFL teams as recently as last month and may be a total of four who have run programs in the past.

The latest addition is Freddie Kitchens, the former Browns head coach, who has been hired to coach tight ends, a source confirmed. Fox Sports was first to report the agreement. Kitchens’ name had been linked to the Giants’ staff last week, but it wasn’t until Monday that his role was made official.

Kitchens coached tight ends at Mississippi State (where Judge was a graduate assistant) as well as with the Cowboys and Cardinals.

He joins Jason Garrett, the new offensive coordinator, as the second member of the staff who was an NFL head coach in 2019. Garrett spent nine-and-a-half seasons as head coach of the Cowboys.

The Giants have yet to announce their staff hires, but they are also expected to hire Bret Bielema as outside linebackers coach/senior assistant and Derek Dooley for a yet unspecified role. Both have been head coaches in college, Bielema at Arkansas and Wisconsin and Dooley at Louisiana Tech and Tennessee