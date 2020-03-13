5 players Giants may target in NFL free agency

Here are five marquee players the Giants could be targeting as free agency opens up this week:

Jadeveon Clowney, EDGE

In a league where top pass-rushers hardly ever hit the open market, Clowney is an outlier. He’s one of those, too, in terms of his athleticism and production, both of which should improve in 2020 after surgery to fix a core muscle injury that hindered him last season. He’d eat up a large chunk of the Giants’ salary cap resources, but he might also feast on opposing quarterbacks.

Byron Jones, CB

While the Cowboys are figuring out how to keep Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper on their roster, their top cornerback likely will slip away. The Giants will have plenty of competition for the former first-round pick – including the rest of the NFC East and the Jets – but their secondary is without a proven coverage man and they’ll need someone to match up against top opposing receivers.

Cory Littleton, LB

It was Littleton who made Alec Ogletree expendable when the Rams traded him to the Giants. Now that the Giants have moved on from Ogletree, perhaps Littleton can replace him again? He’d be a big help in coverage, an area where the Giants have struggled for some time, and be able to make the sideline-to-sideline plays that have been lacking since the days of… Antonio Pierce?

Kyle Van Noy, LB

Joe Judge brought in a coaching staff that is familiar with his philosophies, so does he now need players who share the same experiences? Van Noy could be the guy who acts as the locker room liaison, translating Judge’s Patriots thinking to a roster that is probably unsure exactly what to expect from the new head coach. Oh, he can play too.

Connor McGovern, C

The Giants can use an upgrade at center, and McGovern would certainly qualify. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed one sack on 1,013 snaps for the Broncos last season and was not flagged for a penalty. He also can play guard. But he might be the top-paid interior lineman in the NFL a week from now, which could be a steep price for a team with so many needs that is looking to rebuild.