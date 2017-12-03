So who starts at quarterback next week?

Ben McAdoo wouldn’t say.

“We’re going to take it one week at a time,” he said, noting he’d have to go back and watch tape of Geno Smith’s performance before making a decision. “These games are emotional, so to stand up here and make a decision right after the football game is not a good way to go about business.”

Will the decision be based purely on football?

Probably not. McAdoo seemed to be leaning toward a second straight start for Smith.

“Geno didn’t do anything today that would cost him an opportunity,” he said. But the Giants also could turn to rookie Davis Webb, who has been inactive in each game this season (including Sunday’s) but is expected to receive an increase in snaps in practice this week. McAdoo and management stated in the past week they’d like to get a look at Webb in game action at some point in the last month of the season.

Who will make that decision?

McAdoo, assuming he is still in position to do so, said he and the coaching staff will “put our heads together” and come to a conclusion “early in the week.” McAdoo said he also would “bounce it off” general manager Jerry Reese. He did not say if team ownership will have a say in the decision-making process as they were when the Giants transitioned from Eli Manning to Smith.

We know why Eli Manning didn’t play. Why didn’t Eli Apple play?

The second-year cornerback was expected to return from missing two games but showed up Friday with a hip injury that resulted in a third consecutive scratch. “He wasn’t able to go today,” McAdoo said. “If he had to fight through it, I’m not sure that would have been a good move for us, so we erred on the side of caution.”

Who the heck is Brandon Dixon?

With Janoris Jenkins on IR and Apple inactive, he was a starting cornerback for the Giants after being promoted from the practice squad this week. Dixon, a sixth-round pick of the Jets in 2014, had been with five other teams before the Giants signed him to the practice squad in October.

It’s the 2017 Giants, so there must have been other injuries, right?

Of course. Linebacker B.J. Goodson, who missed four games with an ankle sprain, aggravated the injury in the game and did not return. He said the new injury is not as serious as the previous one, but was unsure if he will make it back before the season ends in four games. Also, starting right tackle Chad Wheeler left the game with a concussion and was replaced by Bobby Hart. Justin Pugh, who was inactive with a back injury, is expected to return next week and likely will step back in at right tackle for Wheeler.