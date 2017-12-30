Any perception that the hiring of Dave Gettleman as general manager of the Giants indicated a status quo for the organization ended on Saturday, a day after he was introduced in the position.

Gettleman, who promised to kick you-know-what each day he came to work, spent the morning kicking you-know-whos out of the building. He fired Marc Ross, the team’s vice president of player evaluation and architect of college scouting, waived right tackle Bobby Hart, and came short of waiving left tackle Ereck Flowers who has been benched.

The purge of unpopular figures certainly will endear Gettleman to a fan base that was frustrated by all three of those names, even if the timing of the three moves is a bit unorthodox.

Ross, for instance, was already entrenched atop the process of developing the draft board for the upcoming selection process in which the Giants will have the second or third overall selection. Teams normally do not make major moves in their college scouting departments until after the draft when a new regime comes in, and given Gettleman’s past work with Ross in the Giants front office any move was not expected until the spring. Instead, Gettleman dismissed the man who had brought the Giants Odell Beckham Jr., Evan Engram and Landon Collins, but also landed Eli Apple and Flowers, Damontre Moore and Adrien Robinson. The team’s inability to build a core of players with midrange draft picks has been an obstacle to their success in recent years.

“I worked with Marc when I was with the organization before,” Gettleman said in a statement. “I have great respect for him and high regard for his work. Clearly, we’re going in a different direction, but that doesn’t make these kinds of decisions any easier.”

The changes at the offensive line were also expected, just during the offseason and not the day before the regular-season finale. Both Hart and Flowers were listed on the injury report this week and did not practice on Friday, but according to a source both players gave up mentally and were refusing to practice or play. Hart was waived/injured, a technicality that protects the Giants. Flowers, a first-round pick in 2015, likely would have been waived too were it not for the hefty toll on the salary cap from such a move. His dismissal may be destined for the coming months.

Their attitude issues are just the latest to darken an already awful Giants season. Apple was suspended earlier in the week for refusing to participate with the scout team in practice and arguing with a coach over it. The Giants also suspended two other cornerbacks this season, and had an embarrassing episode when Odell Beckham Jr. celebrated a touchdown in Philadelphia by pretending to urinate like a dog.

Hart and Flowers have been linked together since last offseason when they spent their time training at the team’s facility. Former general manager Jerry Reese essentially entrusted them to improve as the starting tackles, declining to add competition for them at their positions through free agency or the draft. When they struggled, so did the team, and it eventually played a role in Reese’s firing earlier this month.

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Gettleman made it clear on Friday that improving the offensive line was a priority.

“We have to fix the O-line,” he said. “Let’s be honest. Let’s not kid each other. I told you at the top, big men allow you to compete. And that’s what we have to fix.”

The Giants are expected to start rookie Chad Wheeler at left tackle in place of Flowers and rookie Adam Bisnowaty, activated off the practice squad, at right tackle against Washington.

“I believe in the hog mollies,” Gettleman said, using his favorite term for big linemen. “We’ve had some great groups here and great groups everywhere I’ve been, and we’re going to get back to that.”

And lot sooner than anyone thought.