A day after Eli Manning put Odell Beckham Jr. in his place for the wide receiver’s remarks that he was carrying the Giants’ brand, general manager Dave Gettleman went a step further in reminding everyone – including a certain former player – that the Giants’ reputation is not built around one person.

“We all know that this is an iconic franchise,” Gettleman said on Friday. “It’s won four Super Bowls and other World Championships. That’s the brand. That’s the brand.”

Beckham, in his time with the Giants, didn’t deliver any of those titles. The Giants traded him to the Browns this offseason.

On Thursday, on NFL Network, Manning was asked about the Beckham comments as well.

“I won a few games before he was here,” Manning said, figuratively flashing his two Super Bowl rings.

Earlier in the press conference, Gettleman was asked about Beckham’s characterizations of the team’s handling of the trade.

“Odell plays for the Cleveland Browns now and we’re moving on,” Gettleman said. “We wish him the best.”

Asked a follow-up on Beckham, Gettleman cut it off: “No more Odell questions.”

But a few minutes later, when the “brand” question was posed (without Beckham being directly named), Gettleman couldn’t hold back. He chuckled, noted that he was being led “down a rabbit hole,” then gave his zinger.