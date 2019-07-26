TODAY'S PAPER
Giants GM Dave Gettleman responds to Odell Beckham Jr.'s 'brand' comments

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. reaches

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. reaches but can't hold onto the ball during practice at training camp on July 26, 2019, in Berea, Ohio. Photo Credit: AP/Tony Dejak

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
A day after Eli Manning put Odell Beckham Jr. in his place for the wide receiver’s remarks that he was carrying the Giants’ brand, general manager Dave Gettleman went a step further in reminding everyone – including a certain former player – that the Giants’ reputation is not built around one person.

“We all know that this is an iconic franchise,” Gettleman said on Friday. “It’s won four Super Bowls and other World Championships. That’s the brand. That’s the brand.”

Beckham, in his time with the Giants, didn’t deliver any of those titles. The Giants traded him to the Browns this offseason.

On Thursday, on NFL Network, Manning was asked about the Beckham comments as well.

“I won a few games before he was here,” Manning said, figuratively flashing his two Super Bowl rings.

Earlier in the press conference, Gettleman was asked about Beckham’s characterizations of the team’s handling of the trade.

“Odell plays for the Cleveland Browns now and we’re moving on,” Gettleman said. “We wish him the best.”

Asked a follow-up on Beckham, Gettleman cut it off: “No more Odell questions.”

But a few minutes later, when the “brand” question was posed (without Beckham being directly named), Gettleman couldn’t hold back. He chuckled, noted that he was being led “down a rabbit hole,” then gave his zinger.

Tom Rock

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

