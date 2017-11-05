With his team falling to 1-7 and showing more ineptitude with each loss, the heat is on second-year coach Ben McAdoo. Even if McAdoo himself isn’t concerned by his uncertain job status. Or the growing number of empty seats at MetLife Stadium.

“Not at all,” McAdoo said when asked if he was worried about his situation.

Why not, especially after falling to 0-4 at home after a game in which his team gave up more points than any game since 1964?

“My situation doesn’t have anything to do with it,” he said. “We have to get ready for a ball game next week [in San Francisco against the 49ers]. That’s counterproductive.”

This was the kind of game that often gets coaches fired, a watershed moment that leads to change the way “The Fumble” game did in 1978, when the Giants were beaten by the Eagles on a last-second fumble as the Giants were attempting to run out the clock.

Interestingly, the coach of the Giants that year was John McVay, whose grandson, 31-year-old Sean McVay, coaches the Rams and humiliated the Giants in Sunday’s game.

McAdoo seemed unconcerned that he might meet the same fate as the elder McVay, who was fired after the 1978 season. He also said he isn’t preoccupied by the no-shows or the fans who departed early, leaving the stadium almost empty by the end of the game.

“I’m focused on the game,” he said. “Focused on the players, trying to put them in a position to be successful. I’m not focused on the stands.”

Asked if he was embarrassed by the lopsided loss, McAdoo said, “Embarrassing isn’t a word I’d use. We’re disappointed.”

But McAdoo does accept the blame for all that’s gone wrong.

“Everything falls back on my shoulders,” he said.

He insists that neither he, nor his players, have given up.

“Keep looking. Keep fighting. That’s what I ask of the players,” he said. “That’s what I ask of the coaches, and that’s what I’m going to do myself. I’m going to lead by example. Keep playing. Keep fighting. Keep coaching.”

McAdoo said the players gave great effort, despite the blowout loss.

“The team didn’t quit today,” he said. “They were playing hard.”

The players refused to put the blame on the coach.

“You can’t put it on the coaches, not the way we’re playing,” veteran cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie said. “I could see it if they were out-scheming us, but we’re having blown coverages with people wide open. You can’t fire no coach for that. You have to fire the players or something. Something’s gotta give.

“We’re in the NFL and we’re privileged to be here,” Rodgers-Cromartie said. “You have to be self-motivated. It’s your job on the line. You go out and continue to do what you do, you’re liable to be home watching somebody else play.”

Defensive tackle Jay Bromley said the players aren’t concerned about the possibility McAdoo will be fired.

“No, no. We don’t worry about that,” he said. “We control [what’s] controllable. The only thing we control is how we play, how we prepare, and we’ll just do that every single week one day at a time.”

With Tom Rock