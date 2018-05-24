TODAY'S PAPER
62° Good Evening
62° Good Evening
SportsFootballGiants

Giants fire three equipment room employees

Giants president and CEO John Mara looks on

Giants president and CEO John Mara looks on during minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center on April 24. Photo Credit: Kathleen Malone-Van Dyke

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Print

The Giants fired three long-time and high-ranking employees in their equipment room less than two weeks after settling a civil case with three sports memorabilia collectors who accused the team of providing inauthentic game-worn equipment.

Joe Skiba, who was the team’s equipment director, his brother Ed Skiba, who was the assistant equipment manager, and Ed Wagner Jr., who was the equipment and locker room manager, were all let go, ESPN reported on Thursday night. The Giants did not have any comment on the personnel decisions, which were confirmed by a source.

The three men had run the Giants equipment room for decades. Wagner’s father had been an equipment manager for the team and the Skibas started working for the Giants when they were in college.

According to ESPN, Giants owner John Mara said in a deposition for the case that he considered what Joe Skiba did — providing equipment to collectors — stealing from the team. The Giants did not represent the Skibas in the case.

Tom

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

New York Sports

Brandon Nimmo triples during the third inning against Nimmo backs sharp Matz as Mets top Brewers
The Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis speaks with the media Porzingis ‘excited’ after speaking to Fizdale
Todd Frazier after a strikeout against the Rockies Frazier tests hamstring as Flores returns to Mets lineup
Mets manager Mickey Callaway and reliever Jeurys Familia Callaway still has confidence in Familia
University of North Carolina women's lacrosse player Jamie LIers Ortega, Moreno have chance at title with UNC
Former Knick Charles Oakley gets involved in an Lawyers: Oakley ejection was at Dolan’s direction