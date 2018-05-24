Giants fire three equipment room employees

The Giants fired three long-time and high-ranking employees in their equipment room less than two weeks after settling a civil case with three sports memorabilia collectors who accused the team of providing inauthentic game-worn equipment.

Joe Skiba, who was the team’s equipment director, his brother Ed Skiba, who was the assistant equipment manager, and Ed Wagner Jr., who was the equipment and locker room manager, were all let go, ESPN reported on Thursday night. The Giants did not have any comment on the personnel decisions, which were confirmed by a source.

The three men had run the Giants equipment room for decades. Wagner’s father had been an equipment manager for the team and the Skibas started working for the Giants when they were in college.

According to ESPN, Giants owner John Mara said in a deposition for the case that he considered what Joe Skiba did — providing equipment to collectors — stealing from the team. The Giants did not represent the Skibas in the case.