Cornerback Eli Apple had to be helped off the practice field with an apparent left knee injury suffered in Saturday’s practice.

While the starting cornerback was eventually able to remain standing on the sideline with teammates, it was the first real injury scare for the Giants in training camp.

Apple went down hard after getting tangled with receiver Hunter Sharp in a two-minute drill. He had difficulty supporting his weight as he left the field and had to have teammate Michael Thomas help him limp to the sideline. There he was examined by members of the Giants medical staff. He was able to jog lightly to test it out but never returned to the action for the remainder of the workout.

The Giants will not practice on Sunday and return on Monday. By then the team should have a better idea of the extent of the injury. Making it even more worrisome is the lack of depth behind Apple and fellow starting cornerback Janoris Jenkins.