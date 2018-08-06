Aggressive. Relentless. Ferocious. Those are the words James Bettcher wants used to describe the personality of his defense. They also seem appropriate for describing the personality of the defensive coordinator himself.

Bettcher, in his first season with the Giants, has brought an intensity to the practices, seemingly living and dying on even the most meaningless snaps in training camp.

“I can’t ask my guys to bring energy if I’m not,” Bettcher said Monday. “I learned a long time ago what you emphasize is what you get…We are full speed ahead in terms of the process, both installation, how will we do what we do, and more importantly than what the scheme is, how we work on a daily basis.”

Williams walks away

Cornerback Teddy Williams asked for and was granted his release from the Giants while he deals with family issues. Williams left the team late last week to attend to the personal matter and essentially has forfeited his roster spot so the Giants can add another player who will be available to practice and play. Williams hopes to return to the NFL at some point this season, possibly even with the Giants, and the team appears to be open to that potential outcome.

Giant steps

The Giants practiced in full pads in Monday’s sweltering weather. “There’s a lot of teams practicing in weather hotter than this, so this is a part of training camp,” Giants coach Pat Shurmur said. He did give the team a break of about 15 minutes midway through the workout when they went into the air conditioned fieldhouse to work on their installations … The first unofficial depth chart of the season sheds some light on a few position battles. Of note is Jon Halapio starting at center, Saquon Barkley starting at running back and Curtis Riley starting at free safety. Riley, who missed time last week with a hamstring injury, was back on the field Monday … Wide receiver Sterling Shepard did not practice on Monday. It did not appear to be injury related … After a scary spill on Saturday, cornerback Eli Apple was back practicing on Monday.