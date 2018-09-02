Source: Giants won't keep four quarterbacks

The Giants have four quarterbacks, but that won’t be the case for long.

Eli Manning and three backups were kept on their initial 53-man roster, but a source told Newsday that the Giants do not plan to head into Week 1 with more than three at the position. That means Davis Webb, Kyle Lauletta or Alex Tanney will be parting ways with the team, likely in the coming days. The situation might even be resolved by the time the team returns for practice on Monday.

Webb would seem to be the most likely to go. He’s the only one of the three backups who is a leftover from the previous regime, a player Pat Shurmur and general manager Dave Gettleman inherited and did not select. They drafted Lauletta in the fourth round this spring and signed Tanney as a free agent. Tanney, who many expected to be released with the cutdowns, is the only backup on the team who has played in an NFL game. He made one appearance for the Titans in the 2015 regular-season finale.

While Webb took most of the second-team reps this preseason, Shurmur refused to confirm that he was the No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart. That situation became even more murky when Lauletta started the fourth preseason game on Thursday and Webb did not play at all.

The Giants likely will try to find a trade partner in need of a quarterback. If not, they’re likely to release one of their current backups to clear a roster spot for either a waiver claim or free-agent signing this week.

Chavis cut

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Rookie defensive lineman Tyrell Chavis, a product of Penn State and Nassau CC, was waived but could return to the team as a member of the practice squad. He’ll have to clear waivers first. If no other teams claim him, the 6-3, 300-pounder will be free to sign. Chavis played in all four preseason games for the Giants, mostly as a second- and third-teamer. He had two tackles and batted down a pass.

Giant steps

The Giants placed two offensive linemen, Nick Becton (ankle/wrist) and Nick Gates (foot), on injured reserve. They also put defensive tackle R.J. McIntosh on reserve/non-football injury. He is eligible to return to practice with the team after Week 6 . . . Linebacker Jordan Williams (hip/shoulder) was waived/injured. If he clears waivers, he is eligible to revert to injured reserve on the Giants’ roster . . . Defensive lineman Josh Mauro was placed on the reserve/suspended list for the first four games of the season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.