Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
92° Good Afternoon
92° Good Afternoon
SportsFootballGiants

Source: Giants won't keep four quarterbacks

Most likely, one will be traded or released.

From left, Giants quarterbacks Davis Webb, Alex Tanney,

From left, Giants quarterbacks Davis Webb, Alex Tanney, Eli Manning and Kyle Lauletta drop back to pass during training camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, N.J., on July 28, 2018. Photo Credit: Brad Penner

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Print

The Giants have four quarterbacks, but that won’t be the case for long.

Eli Manning and three backups were kept on their initial 53-man roster, but a source told Newsday that the Giants do not plan to head into Week 1 with more than three at the position. That means Davis Webb, Kyle Lauletta or Alex Tanney will be parting ways with the team, likely in the coming days. The situation might even be resolved by the time the team returns for practice on Monday.

Webb would seem to be the most likely to go. He’s the only one of the three backups who is a leftover from the previous regime, a player Pat Shurmur and general manager Dave Gettleman inherited and did not select. They drafted Lauletta in the fourth round this spring and signed Tanney as a free agent. Tanney, who many expected to be released with the cutdowns, is the only backup on the team who has played in an NFL game. He made one appearance for the Titans in the 2015 regular-season finale.

While Webb took most of the second-team reps this preseason, Shurmur refused to confirm that he was the No. 2 quarterback on the depth chart. That situation became even more murky when Lauletta started the fourth preseason game on Thursday and Webb did not play at all.

The Giants likely will try to find a trade partner in need of a quarterback. If not, they’re likely to release one of their current backups to clear a roster spot for either a waiver claim or free-agent signing this week.   

Chavis cut

Rookie defensive lineman Tyrell Chavis, a product of Penn State and Nassau CC, was waived but could return to the team as a member of the practice squad. He’ll have to clear waivers first. If no other teams claim him, the 6-3, 300-pounder will be free to sign. Chavis played in all four preseason games for the Giants, mostly as a second- and third-teamer. He had two tackles and batted down a pass.   

Giant steps

The Giants placed two offensive linemen, Nick Becton (ankle/wrist) and Nick Gates (foot), on injured reserve. They also put defensive tackle R.J. McIntosh on reserve/non-football injury. He is eligible to return to practice with the team after Week 6 . . . Linebacker Jordan Williams (hip/shoulder) was waived/injured. If he clears waivers, he is eligible to revert to injured reserve on the Giants’ roster . . . Defensive lineman Josh Mauro was placed on the reserve/suspended list for the first four games of the season for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

Tom

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

New York Sports

Giants quarterback Davis Webb throws a pass against Jets sign ex-Giants QB Webb to practice squad
Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepardruns with the ball Shepard primed for big season in Giants' new offense
9/3/18: deGrom dazzles, Nimmo clutch in win Highlights: Mets 4, Dodgers 2
Jacob deGrom throws during the second inning against Mets win, but deGrom gets no-decision, little support
9/3/18: Chapman, Lowrie lead offense in 6-3 win Highlights: A's 6, Yankees 3
Jeremiah Attaochu, then with the Chargers, attempts to Jets sign linebacker Attaochu