Alec Ogletree said he knows the type of defense the Giants want to be this season.

“We want to be a tough defense that stops the run and plays well in pass and applies a lot of pressure on the quarterback,” the inside linebacker and front-runner to be named defensive captain said. “That’s definitely the type of defense we want to be for sure.”

Wanting to be something and being something are two very different things, though. To paraphrase a famous line from former Cardinals coach Dennis Green: Are they who they think they are?

“We’re close,” Ogletree said. “It’s a work in progress. A lot of new faces. We’re coming together slowly but surely. We’ve got a good group of guys that come to work every day and do the right things.”

The Giants will get to see just where they fall on the spectrum when they play the Jaguars on Sunday. Theoretically, it should be a good matchup for the Giants, pitting their strong defensive front against a run-heavy team.

“This upcoming week will be a really big test of how close we are to being the defense that we want to be,” Ogletree said. “We’re going to pride ourselves on stopping the run each and every week. What better team to start than with them?”

Subscribe to Sports Now newsletter By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Giddy over game planning

Eli Manning said he’s been peeking ahead throughout the preseason to study up on video of the Jaguars. On Monday, he’ll get a first opportunity to compare what he’s seen with what coach Pat Shurmur has seen.

“It will be fun to pick coach Shurmur’s brain and see what plays we will have installed and what’s the best way to attack them,” Manning said.

Fun because this will be their first real game plan together. They’ve dabbled in the process throughout the preseason, but those plans were designed mostly to improve the Giants and not necessarily beat an opponent. This week, the quarterback who is entering his 15th season with the Giants will get to see what his first-year head coach and first-year offensive coordinator Mike Shula really have planned.

Said Manning, “I’m excited about the process this coming week and I look forward to talking with them, getting on the same page and seeing what their ideas are and what schemes we want to run against Jacksonville.”

Giant steps

The Giants signed eight players to their practice squad a day after waiving them. The group includes LBs Avery Moss and Calvin Munson, WRs Alonzo Russell and Jawill Davis, TE Garrett Dickerson, CB Grant Haley, RB Jhurell Pressley and T Victor Salako. There are two spots left.