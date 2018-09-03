Pat Shurmur gave the most direct and blunt answer he could when he was asked why Davis Webb was cut by the Giants.

He just wasn’t good enough.

“I feel like they are better choices for us now,” Shurmur said of the two backup quarterbacks the Giants did keep on their roster, Alex Tanney and Kyle Lauletta.

While it appeared as if Webb was securing the No. 2 job behind Eli Manning all summer, Shurmur said that was simply an outside perception.

“We were trying to figure out who the guys playing quarterback were going to be behind Eli,” Shurmur said. “[Webb] got a lot of reps, and I think it was probably that where people started to assume because he’s taking second-string reps that he’s a second-string quarterback, and it didn’t play out that way.

“He was on our team as a Giant and we watched him go through what we do in training camp and what we do in practice and we made a decision to move on and go with the other guys.”

People also assumed that Webb could be the long-term heir to Manning. Shurmur said the Giants do in fact have a plan of succession for Manning.

“It’s just not what everybody outside our building had predicted the plan was,” he said.

Webb, who has never played in a regular-season game, was a third-round pick of the Giants a year ago. That selection was made by general manager Jerry Reese and coach Ben McAdoo.

As for the idea that the decision to cut ties with Webb — along with another former third-round pick, safety Darian Thompson — is a waste of resources, Shurmur seemed to think it wiser to cut his losses.

“Really, at some point, regardless of where you’re drafted, once you’re settled in as a player on the team, that kind of goes away,” Shurmur said.

“We’re all out here trying to earn a spot every day, players and coaches. So at some point, whether you’re drafted in the third round or the fifth round, that sort of goes away at some point and you play it out.”

OBJ, Barkley return men?

Everyone knows Odell Beckham Jr. and Saquon Barkley are special players. Could they be special teams players as well?

Asked about his return game after cutting just about all of the options he used on punts and kickoffs throughout the preseason, Shurmur said recently acquired wide receiver Kaelin Clay will have an opportunity in practice this week.

Then he pointed out another option.

“We all know we have a really good one just hanging around, No. 13,” he said of Beckham.

As for Barkley, Shurmur noted that he could be an option on kickoff returns.

“I think he returned one to open the game against Ohio State a year ago,” he said. “So yeah, he’s capable.”

Giant steps

Olivier Vernon (ankle) was not on the field for Monday’s practice and Shurmur said he was receiving treatment. He’s “hopeful” that Vernon will be able to practice and play Sunday . . . Evan Engram (concussion) went through drills and participated in practice with a red non-contact pinny. He could be fully cleared when the Giants return to practice on Wednesday.