The Dave DeGuglielmo era officially begins Sunday against the Bengals, but don’t expect the Giants’ offensive line to look extremely different under their new position coach. DeGuglielmo was hired to coach the unit after Giants coach Joe Judge fired Marc Colombo during the bye week.

"It was difficult news," said center Nick Gates Friday.

Gates would not go much further when asked about Colombo, deferring to Judge and the coach’s comments earlier in the week. Gates said he was "excited" to work with DeGuglielmo and doesn’t expect the line to look tremendously different.

"We still have the same system, same plays, same agenda we’re going to follow," Gates said. "[Offensive Coordinator Jason Garrett] is still going to be calling the same plays and we’re still going to be running them."

The offensive line has been playing a lot better of late, with the team rushing for over 100 yards in five straight games and six of their last seven.

Gano a Go?

Special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey said that kicker Graham Gano probably will be a game-day decision Sunday. Gano is on the reserve/COVID-19 list after testing positive early last week. Backup kicker Ryan Santoso, signed to the active roster shortly after Gano’s positive test, also will be available, McGaughey said.

The Giants have until 4 p.m. Saturday to add Gano to the active roster. The kicker worked on the side both Thursday and Friday.

"It was good to get him back on the field," McGaughey said of Gano. "He was his normal self, no different . . . We’ll monitor Graham, see how he feels, and kind of go from there."

Before practice, Judge said he was bullish about Gano’s ability to kick Sunday.

"I’m very optimistic about his chances this weekend, we’ll see where he is, though," Judge said.

Injury Report

DB Brandon Williams was the only Giant on the Friday injury report. He is questionable with an ankle injury . . . Bengals WR Mike Thomas (hamstring) is doubtful. CB Mackensie Alexander (hamstring), LB Markus Bailey (hamstring) and RB Giovani Bernard (concussion) are all questionable.