Giants waive WR Da'Mari Scott and CB Shakial Taylor

Da'Mari Scott of the New York Giants runs

Da'Mari Scott of the New York Giants runs with the ball against Washington at FedExField on December 22, 2019. Credit: Getty Images/Patrick McDermott

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
The Giants opted not to retain two of the four players who opted out for the 2020 season. Wide receiver Da’Mari Scott and cornerback Shakial Taylor were waived by the team on Friday.

Scott had played for the team in 2019, appearing in five games with two starts and making two catches. On Aug. 2, he informed the Giants of his decision to not play in 2020, an option all players were given due to the pandemic.

Taylor was claimed off waivers from the Broncos during 2020 training camp. He was waived by the Giants in late August when the roster was trimmed in preparation for the season and decided to opt. At that point the Giants were responsible for his stipend so they reinstated him on their roster.

Two other Giants players opted out for 2020: Tackle Nate Solder and cornerback Sam Beal. No official roster moves have been made regarding those players for 2021 as of yet.

Tom Rock

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

