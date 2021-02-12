Giants waive WR Da'Mari Scott and CB Shakial Taylor

The Giants opted not to retain two of the four players who opted out for the 2020 season. Wide receiver Da’Mari Scott and cornerback Shakial Taylor were waived by the team on Friday.

Scott had played for the team in 2019, appearing in five games with two starts and making two catches. On Aug. 2, he informed the Giants of his decision to not play in 2020, an option all players were given due to the pandemic.

Taylor was claimed off waivers from the Broncos during 2020 training camp. He was waived by the Giants in late August when the roster was trimmed in preparation for the season and decided to opt. At that point the Giants were responsible for his stipend so they reinstated him on their roster.

Two other Giants players opted out for 2020: Tackle Nate Solder and cornerback Sam Beal. No official roster moves have been made regarding those players for 2021 as of yet.