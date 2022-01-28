The interview process came to a close on Friday.

A new head coach’s tenure could begin on Saturday.

Joe Schoen and Giants ownership spent Friday evening digesting a week’s worth of interviews, conversations, background calls and gut feelings to determine who they will name to the position that has been vacant since the firing of Joe Judge two days after the end of the regular season.

"Listen, he’s not going to hire anybody that we don’t want and we’re certainly not going to hire anybody that he doesn’t want," co-owner John Mara said this week of the collaboration with Schoen to fill the all-important job of guiding the team on the field. "I told him that I want him to take the lead in [the interviews]. You outline it any way you want. I’m going to ask questions from time to time, which I have, as has Chris [Mara], as has Steve [Tisch], but Joe is taking the lead in those interviews."

It is a process that took just about a full week to get to this point. Last Friday, the day Schoen was hired as general manager, he conducted his first interview by setting up a video conference with Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll. This Friday the Giants held what is expected to be their final interview, bringing Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier to New Jersey for an in-person meeting.

In between those meetings, the Giants met with former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn (who has taken his name from consideration and opted to remain with Dallas), and their own defensive coordinator from the past two seasons, Patrick Graham.

The two most likely candidates remain Daboll and Flores. Daboll has a relationship with Schoen from their time together in Buffalo but lacks head coaching experience. Flores had head coaching experience but has a history of bristly relationships with fellow coaches and management.

Get stories, photos and videos about your favorite New York teams in your inbox every morning. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Frazier may be a compromise candidate if Schoen wants someone with whom he has worked and ownership is intent on avoiding a first-time head coach after bad experiences with Ben McAdoo and Judge on their maiden voyages in the position. Neither of them lasted into a third season on the job.

These are just some of the issues that the Giants – and these days that term describes ownership as well as Schoen – are mulling before making the hire.

Schoen was asked at his introductory news conference what he is looking for from a head coach. Among the qualities he touched on were leadership ("You’ve got to be able to lead the team"), building a staff ("It’s imperative that you have coaches that have coached in the NFL that have a proven track record"), developing players ("We have nine draft picks and it’s going to be important that some of those young players may have to be major contributors for us in 2022, so the willingness to play young players") and being progressive ("Whether it’s with analytics, when to go, when not to go, when to punt, I think you’ve got be open to all that stuff").

If the Giants have found all of that in one of the candidates, all that’s left to do now is hire him.