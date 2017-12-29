TODAY'S PAPER
Dave Gettleman has no timetable for fixing Giants, but John Mara does

Gettleman: “We’re going to work our fannies off to get it fixed.”

New Giants GM Dave Gettleman speaks to members

New Giants GM Dave Gettleman speaks to members of the media at the Giants training facility in East Rutherford, New Jersey on Dec. 29, 2017. Photo Credit: Patrick E. McCarthy

By Tom Rock tom.rock@newsday.com @TomRock_Newsday
Dave Gettleman said he did not want to put a timeline on his plan to bring the Giants back from their 2017 depths.

“I’m not going to stand up here and tell you I’m going to fix it in two years because then John (Mara) is going to run me out of the building,” the new general manager said on Friday at his introductory press conference. “The bottom line is you go to work. It’s that simple…. You can’t have a timetable. We’re going to work our fannies off to get it fixed.”

Mara, however, expects to see results very quickly.

“I expect us to be a good team in 2018,” Mara said. “You go from last to first or first to last, teams do that every year. We do have some talent on this roster. We obviously have a lot of holes to fill as well, but I don’t see any reason why we can’t have a successful team next year.”

Tom

Tom Rock began covering sports for Newsday in 1996 and has been the Giants beat writer since 2008.

